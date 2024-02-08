   

Aurora Cannabis revenues rise as company is cautiously optimistic

Adam JacksonFebruary 8, 20247min00

Related Articles

BusinessDaily Hit

The Daily Hit: February 8, 2024

BusinessPublic

Safe Supply buys minor stake in fentanyl strips maker

BusinessPrivatePsychedelics

Study finds psychedelic users crowdsource to find ‘trip killers’

Management set a cautiously optimistic tone for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB) reported its financials for the third quarter of the 2024 fiscal year, showing some positive growth despite a continued decline in consumer cannabis revenue and a climbing net loss.

The Canadian medical cannabis company changed its fiscal year dates, so year-over-year results for the third quarter of the 2024 fiscal year are compared to the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, which ended Dec. 31, 2022.

Aurora posted a rise in net revenue to C$64.4 million from C$61.1 million in the corresponding period of the previous year. The company’s gross profit margin also improved to 50% from 46% in the year-ago quarter, primarily attributed to its medical cannabis operations and its focus on markets with higher margins.

The company’s medical cannabis segment — which it notes delivers 70% of consolidated net revenue — saw $45.1 million, a 16% rise in net revenue, thanks to strong sales in Australia and Europe.

“Fiscal 2024 is on track to be our strongest to date, driven by the continued strength of our differentiated business model and our focus on profitable global medical cannabis markets,” CEO Miguel Martin said in a statement. “Our international medical net revenue grew 41% year-over-year in (the third quarter), demonstrating Aurora’s ability to meet diverse patient needs in markets across the world.”

While consumer cannabis revenue declined again to C$11.6 million from C$14.6 million due to strategic product allocation, plant propagation revenue wholly derived from the Bevo operations grew, benefiting from seasonal trends.

Cash burn

The company has also been effectively controlling its cash burn, resulting in a reduced net loss of C$25.2 million versus C$62.4 million in the same period last year. Still, that comes after the company reported C$300,000 in net income from continuing operations sequentially.

However, the company’s working capital fell by 27% to C$229 million at the end of 2023 from C$409 million at the end of 2022.

The firm reported an adjusted EBITDA of C$4.3 million for the quarter, marking an increase from C$3 million. Additionally, the company disclosed that its cash reserves exceeded C$200 million at the close of the quarter. The company also noted that its remaining convertible debt, totaling C$7.3 million, is scheduled for full repayment by February.

Looking ahead, Aurora Cannabis set a cautiously optimistic tone for the fourth quarter of 2024. The company anticipates steady revenue in the Canadian market and modest growth in Europe and Australia while also continuing to see positive adjusted EBITDA, supported by revenue growth and ongoing cost management.

MedReleaf Australia

Aurora also bought nearly all of what it didn’t already own (90%) of medical operator MedReleaf Australia, in a deal worth A$50 million.

“The acquisition of MedReleaf Australia will make Aurora the largest global medical cannabis company in nationally legal markets and will allow us to leverage our success in providing pharmaceutical-grade cannabis across 15 countries,” Martin said.

The move is expected to immediately benefit the company’s EBITDA and help achieve positive cash flow within the year, he added.

Aurora paid A$9.45 million in cash for this purchase and gave out shares of Aurora to cover the rest of the payment.

MedReleaf Australia is an important company in the Australian medical cannabis market, ranked second in terms of sales. As of the end of December 2023, it had made around A$40 million in sales over the past year and was making a profit.

The move is part of Aurora’s plans to grow its business in Australia and other countries in the Asia-Pacific region. It’s expected to help the company make more money and reach its goal of having more cash coming in than going out by 2024.

Adam Jackson

Adam Jackson writes about the cannabis industry for the Green Market Report. He previously covered the Missouri Statehouse for the Columbia Missourian and has written for the Missouri Independent. He most recently covered retail, restaurants and other consumer companies for Bloomberg Business News. You can find him on Twitter at @adam_sjackson and email him at adam.jackson@crain.com.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousStudy finds psychedelic users crowdsource to find 'trip killers'

nextSafe Supply buys minor stake in fentanyl strips maker

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.