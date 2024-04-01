   

Auxly converts debentures held by Imperial Brands

Imperial now owns 19.8% of Auxly following the conversion.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX: XLY) (OTCQB: CBWTF) completed the conversion of $123.4 million of principal and accrued interest under the 4.00% unsecured convertible debenture due September 25, 2026.  The deal was done with 1213509 B.C. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Imperial Brands plc.

Auxly said in a statement that Imperial has converted $121.9 million of the principal amount for 150,433,450 shares at an exercise price of $0.81 common shares. It also converted $1.56 million of accrued interest under the Debenture into 90,882,667 shares for $0.017. The total conversion has given Imperial an equity position of approximately 19.8%. Auxly shares were lately selling at $0.038 and the 52-week high was five cents.

“We appreciate the continued support of our strategic partner Imperial who we now also welcome as our largest shareholder”, said Hugo Alves, CEO of Auxly.  “The conversion improves the financial position of the Company by eliminating $123 million in debt and is expected to reduce our proforma 2024 annual interest and accretion expense by approximately $14 million. This is fantastic news for Auxly; we will continue to look for ways to strengthen our balance sheet and remain focused on delivering profitable growth with quality products and incredible teamwork.”

Auxly amended the debentures in April 2021 when they were due to mature on September 25, 2022, to extend the maturity to September 25, 2024. Then on August 21, 2023, the company and Imperial amended the debentures to extend the maturity of the debentures by 24 months from September 25, 2024, to September 25, 2026.

One caveat in the agreement removed the requirement that Imperial only use Auxly exclusively for cannabis.

Debra Borchardt

Debra Borchardt is the Co-Founder, and Executive Editor of GMR. She has covered the cannabis industry for several years at Forbes, Seeking Alpha and TheStreet. Prior to becoming a financial journalist, Debra was a Vice President at Bear Stearns where she held a Series 7 and Registered Investment Advisor license. Debra has a Master's degree in Business Journalism from New York University.

