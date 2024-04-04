   

Avant Brands hits German market with IM Cannabis deal

Adam JacksonApril 4, 20244min00

Related Articles

BusinessPublic

Experts predict more challenges to New York’s cannabis regulations

BusinessDaily Hit

The Daily Hit: April 4, 2024

BusinessPublic

New York court nixes cannabis ad rules

Under the agreement, Avant will license its BLK MKT brand to Adjupharm.

Canadian producer Avant Brands Inc. (TSX: AVNT) (OTCQX: AVTBF) and IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ: IMCC), a medical cannabis company based in Israel and Germany, announced Tuesday that they signed an international trademark licensing agreement that grants IMC’s German subsidiary, Adjupharm GmbH, the exclusive right to launch Avant’s flagship BLK MKT brand in the German medical cannabis market.

Under the terms of the agreement, Avant will license its BLK MKT brand to Adjupharm. The products will exclusively feature cannabis cultivated by Avant in Canada and subsequently exported to Germany.

The collaboration comes on the heels of Germany’s recent loosening of medical cannabis restrictions on Monday and looks to capitalize on the growing market opportunity in the country, as the recreational question continues to bear out.

“This agreement signifies a significant milestone in our longstanding partnership with IMC,” Norton Singhavon, founder and CEO of Avant Brands, said in a statement. “Partnering with IMC is a strategic move; it not only bolsters our position as a global leader in the ultra-premium cannabis sector but also amplifies the reach of our flagship brand, BLK MKT, on the global stage.”

The companies think that combining Avant’s premium products with IMC’s sales, marketing, and distribution expertise will lead to success in the market.

Avant’s three largest cultivation facilities are certified with International Cannabis Certification Network – Good Agricultural Practices (ICANN-GAP) and Good Agricultural and Collection Practices (GACP), allowing the company to distribute internationally.

“By evolving our partnership with Avant, we continue to improve our supply chain and ability to provide ultra-premium, quality brand and product to the German medical cannabis market,” said Oren Shuster, CEO of IMC.

Adjupharm, which is the sixth largest distributor of medical cannabis flowers in Germany, touted its meaningful growth in 2023, with sales per SKU rising by 180%.

Adjupharm CEO Richard Balla said joining forces with Avant will “continue to accelerate the strong momentum we have established in the German medical cannabis market.”

“We have been working toward this moment for the last four years,” Balla, who is also the CEO of IMC Germany, said last month.

“We have the entire infrastructure in house. We are EU-GMP certified to repack bulk. We have an EU-GDP-certified logistics center to store cannabis and are delivering IMC cannabis to any pharmacy in Germany within 24 hours. Our team has extensive cannabis as well as pharmaceutical experience. We have all the necessary supply agreements in place to support accelerated growth.”

Adam Jackson

Adam Jackson writes about the cannabis industry for the Green Market Report. He previously covered the Missouri Statehouse for the Columbia Missourian and has written for the Missouri Independent. He most recently covered retail, restaurants and other consumer companies for Bloomberg Business News. You can find him on Twitter at @adam_sjackson and email him at adam.jackson@crain.com.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGoodness Growth blames New York exit on failed Verano deal

nextNew Oregon cannabis licensing freeze could last 'decades'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.