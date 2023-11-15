   

Avicanna Trims Losses, Expands Revenue Through New Platforms

John SchroyerNovember 15, 20232min00

Related Articles

BusinessPsychedelicsPublic

SEC Greenlights Filament Health SPAC Deal

BusinessPublic

Cresco Loses Another $113 Million in Q3 as Revenue Slides

BusinessPsychedelicsPublic

Cybin Expects Phase 3 Data on CYB003 in 2024

The company attributed its revenue surge to "innovation" in its product sales.

Canadian cannabis firm Avicanna Inc. (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) posted a net loss of C$1.4 million in the third quarter, which ended Sept. 30, bringing its losses for the year to C$5.6 million, the company reported.

Losses are down year-over-year, from C$2.8 million for Q3 2022 and C$8.1 million in the first nine months of last year, while revenue increased to C$6.2 million, up 713% from just CAD$771,000 a year prior and 90% from Q2.

Revenue for the year to date reached C$10.7 million, up from C$2.9 million for the same time frame last year.

“We had the boldness to take on the challenge of acquiring the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers business and executed on integrating it into the newly developed MyMedi.ca to with a goal of being able to offer a comprehensive medical cannabis care platform and improve access for Canadian patients,” CEO Aras Azadian said in a press release. “During this quarter we have solidified our business model and our capability to scale the business.”

CFO Phil Cardella added that the company’s recent revenue surge was mostly due to “innovation and commercial platforms delivering a great portfolio of products and services,” which includes the launch of its MyMedi.ca platform in August.

The platform offers medical marijuana patients “insurance reimbursement services for patients through several private insurance providers,” and improvements to the site have resulted in a 40% sales increase of products sold through the site.

Also during the quarter, Avicanna said it focused on the continued expansion and R&D of its medical cannabis products both domestically and internationally. That includes the cannabis-based drug Trunerox, which is in the drug registration stage in South America.

At the end of September, Avicanna had C$24.7 million in total assets, including C$718,287 in cash, against C$19.7 million in total liabilities.

John Schroyer

John Schroyer has been a reporter since 2006, initially with a focus on politics, and covered the 2012 Colorado campaign to legalize marijuana. He has written about the cannabis industry specifically since 2014, after being on hand for the first-ever legal cannabis sales on New Year’s Day that year in Denver. John has covered subsequent marijuana market launches in California and Illinois, has written about every aspect of the marijuana trade, and was part of the team that built the cannabis industry’s first-ever trade show, MJBizCon. He joined Green Market Report in 2022.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSEC Greenlights Filament Health SPAC Deal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.