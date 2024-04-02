Avicanna’s revenue grows, but says it needs more capital

Avicanna Inc. (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) reported its 2023 financial results and audited statements. Revenue for the fourth quarter was $6 million down slightly from the third quarter’s revenue of $6.2 million, but greatly higher than last year’s revenue of $1.1 million for the same period.

The net loss for the fourth quarter was $2. 3 million versus last year’s net loss of $7.7 million for the same period.

Full-year results

Avicanna reported that revenue grew 314%, from $4 million in 2022 to $16.8 million in 2023. The increase in revenue was attributed to the acquisition of Medical Cannabis by Shoppers from Shoppers Drug Mart and the launch of MyMedi.ca. Still, the company reported a net loss for 2023 of $8.7 million, which was an improvement over 2022’s net loss of $14 million.

“2023 was a tremendous year for Avicanna where we solidified of our leadership position in the Canadian medical cannabis sector through our proprietary products and the launch of MyMedi.ca. We have successfully demonstrated the scalability of our revenues and made significant improvements in our fundamentals while advancing all our business pillars. Additionally, we demonstrated consistent progress on our R&D and pharmaceutical initiatives, which as a result rewarded us with significant new opportunities including the approval of our first indication specific drug in early 2024,” stated Aras Azadian, CEO at Avicanna.

Avicanna also noted that its expenses grew in 2023 to $15 million from 2022’s $12 million. The company used $1,404,218 of cash for operating activities during 2023. The company also reported that it had selling, marketing, and promotion expenses totaling $2,159,092, compared to $380,082 for 2022. Marketing costs increased in the current period due to fees paid to physicians and clinics for patient education to MyMedi.ca. “These fees were substantial but are a primary resource for patient outreach and growth,” said the company in its filing.

Cash used in operations during 2023, was $1,404,218, far lower than 2022, which was $7,435,368. The improvement in operating cash outflows was due to increased cashflows and more predicable accounts receivables from insurance providers related to the sales of the MyMedi.ca platform.

Despite the improvement in revenue the company still has an accumulated deficit of $98,714,758, cash of $477,198, and a working capital deficit of $3,505,315 at the end of 2023. The company said it would need to raise more money and believed that it had been successful in the past at raising money and felt it would be able to do so again.

Canada

The company said in its MD&A that the Canadian market continues to be the region of focus for its operations. The company has demonstrated growth in product sales, active SKUs, and commercial listings with its main focus on medical, where patients had greater access to Avicanna products on 7 different medical platforms, including MyMedi.ca, Spectrum, and Canna Farms. Total wholesale units of finished goods sold were 186,172 for 2023, an increase of 51% over the total wholesale units sold in the prior year. Avicanna reported that it brought in over $13 million in revenue from MyMedi.ca during 2023.

International

Internationally, Avicanna is targeting a pharmaceutical pipeline and staying in the medical cannabis space. Its international operations are focused on the production and manufacturing of its proprietary cosmetic and pharmaceutical finished including Trunerox which recently obtained marketing authorization in Colombia. The drug is expected to be commercialized in Colombia during 2024 with expected expansion into other Central American, Caribbean, and South American markets as early as 2025. Trunerox was approved in Colombia by the Colombian National Institute of Drug and Food Surveillance (El Instituto Nacional de Vigilancia de Medicamentos y Alimentos – “INVIMA”) as a drug for the treatment for severe seizures related to Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) and Dravet Syndrome (DS).