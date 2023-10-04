   

Awakn Bullish on MDMA Delivery Using Catalent's Tablet Tech

Adam JacksonOctober 4, 20232min00

Research results indicated positive signals.

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTC: AWKNF) announced Wednesday that it completed its feasibility study on a novel method for delivering MDMA using Catalent Pharma Solutions’ orally dissolving tablet.

This research, which began in February at Catalent’s Swindon, UK, facility, explored whether MDMA remained stable using the Zydis technology and if it could be optimally absorbed before reaching the stomach.

Results were positive for MDMA absorption in the mouth.

The clinical-stage biotech firm, which specializes in addiction treatments, plans to compare this proprietary formulation against the performance of traditional oral capsule MDMA.

“We look forward to the results, and my hope is the testing will demonstrate that MDMA on Catalent’s Zydis ODT technology will improve the performance of MDMA and provide significant benefits to patients in the clinic compared to MDMA in oral capsules,” Anthony Tennyson, Awakn’s CEO, said in a statement Wednesday.

David Nutt, chief research officer at Awakn, expressed satisfaction with the study’s progress.

“We are very pleased with how the feasibility study has progressed and has given us positive data around the stability and suitability of Catalent’s Zydis technology for our novel MDMA formulation,” Nutt said. “This is an important part of our product development strategy, which aims to optimize the delivery of MDMA.”

Adam Jackson

Adam Jackson writes about the cannabis industry for the Green Market Report. He previously covered the Missouri Statehouse for the Columbia Missourian and has written for the Missouri Independent. He most recently covered retail, restaurants and other consumer companies for Bloomberg Business News. You can find him on Twitter at @adam_sjackson and email him at adam.jackson@crain.com.

