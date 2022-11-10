Ayr Wellness Delivers Solid Quarter

Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A)(OTCQX: AYRWF) reported financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2022.

Ayr Wellness’s revenue rose 24% to $119 million over last year’s revenue of $96 million and an increase of 8.6% sequentially. The operating loss grew to $20.7 million over last year’s loss of $8.9 million. It improved by 17% over the second quarter. The company has a comfortable cash cushion of $100 million.

Jonathan Sandelman, Founder and CEO of Ayr, said, “Ayr executed on its growth and profitability objectives during the third quarter, with our financial results largely in line with expectations. We grew retail market share in 6 of the 7 states where we operate, and while economic headwinds and inflationary pressures continued to impact the consumer wallet throughout the quarter, we maintained strong unit volumes across nearly all of our markets, demonstrating the defensibility of cannabis as a consumer staple.

“Talent remains a focus point for Ayr as we continue to optimize our existing foundation, as reflected in our hiring of David Goubert as Ayr’s first President. David brings decades of retail, customer experience, and supply chain expertise to our team. We’re also happy to announce that the Board of Directors has named Joyce Johnson-Miller as the company’s Lead Independent Director, further strengthening our corporate governance.

Outlook

Consistent with prior quarter sequential growth trends, Ayr said it expects Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Income to grow approximately 10% sequentially from Q3 2022 to Q4 2022 and expects further growth in 2023 as future milestones come online. This guidance assumes further price compression in the wholesale and retail markets.

“Looking ahead, we anticipate further growth from the optimization and ramping of our existing asset base, as well as a number of new catalysts that we expect to begin contributing by early next year. The closing of our acquisition of two Dispensary 33 retail locations in Illinois, the opening of 15+ new Florida stores, the commencement of sales from our state-of-the-art cultivation facility in Ohio, and the continued phased openings of our Massachusetts cultivation expansion will be key growth and profitability drivers in 2023. With these optimizations and catalysts, we believe we are well positioned to realize further earnings potential in our business in the coming year.”