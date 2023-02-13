   

Ayr Wellness Names New CEO

David Goubert replaces Jonathan Sandelman, who becomes executive chariman.

Florida-based multistate operator Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A) (OTCQX: AYRWF) has named David Goubert as CEO, replacing Jonathan Sandelman, who transitioned to executive chairman.

Goubert currently serves as Ayr’s president, a role he will continue to hold.

“David is a proven leader of people and large organizations, with a track record of driving positive organizational change,” Sandelman said in a statement. “In his time so far at Ayr, he has brought a fresh set of eyes to our organization and processes and has set us on the path to optimizing the business and investing in projects that will result in our long-term success.”

Goubert joined Ayr from Neiman Marcus Group, one of the largest multibrand retailers in the U.S., where he served as NMG’s president and chief customer officer.

