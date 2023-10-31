   

Ayurcann's Direct-to-Consumer Shift Pays Off

Adam JacksonOctober 31, 20232min00

Related Articles

BusinessPublic

Ayr Pushes Out More Debt Repayment, Secures New $50M Loan

BusinessPublic

Scotts Miracle-Gro Weathers Hydroponics Downturn, Outpaces Earnings Estimates

Business

The Social Equity Landscape in US Cannabis

The company has widened consumer reach by growing its product line.

Canadian cannabis extractor Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR) (OTCQB: AYURF) reported a meaningful surge in annual revenue and expanded product availability, according to its latest financial statements.

For the fiscal year that concluded on June 30, Ayurcann doubled its gross revenue to $22.37 million, up from $11.08 million the previous year. That result showcased a 101% increase despite widespread price drops in the retail cannabis market.

While the company observed a slight decrease in cash reserves from $1.35 million to just under $972,000, it broadened its consumer reach by growing its product line to 60 stock keeping units (SKUs).

CEO Igal Sudman attributed the revenue growth to the company’s strategic shift from wholesale to a direct-to-consumer sales model, allowing deeper penetration into the dispensary ecosystem.

“We are excited to see consistent growth in our revenues across the country, despite the retail price compression affecting the industry,” Sudman said in a statement Monday.

Sudman also noted the company’s continued expansion, pointing out its significant presence in dispensary listings across:

  • Ontario
  • New Brunswick
  • Manitoba
  • Saskatchewan
  • Alberta
  • British Columbia
  • Yukon

“The growth trajectory for our in-house brands should have a tremendous and positive impact on the future development of Ayurcann,” he added.

The company secured top rankings in the sales of vape and pre-rolled cannabis products across several Canadian regions, underscoring its competitive presence in the market.

In its operational highlights, Ayurcann reported a presence in 8,500 product listings in dispensaries nationwide, emphasizing consistent supply and active participation in product calls to diversify its offerings.

Looking ahead, Sudman foresees further growth in market share and revenue as the company solidifies its position with an increase in production capacity, strategic partnerships, and a focus on innovation.

Adam Jackson

Adam Jackson writes about the cannabis industry for the Green Market Report. He previously covered the Missouri Statehouse for the Columbia Missourian and has written for the Missouri Independent. He most recently covered retail, restaurants and other consumer companies for Bloomberg Business News. You can find him on Twitter at @adam_sjackson and email him at adam.jackson@crain.com.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousChristina Lake Posts 30% Revenue Jump in Q3 Amid Price Woes

nextColorado Regulators Weigh Banning Marijuana Businesses at Events

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.