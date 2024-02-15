BAT deal to help Organigram capitalize on industry 'shakeout'

During its first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings call, Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX: OGI) outlined its strategy to widen its global presence, leveraging its investment from British American Tobacco and operational efficiencies to fuel the growth.

The company posted declines in net revenue and growth, attributed mainly to reduced international and medical sales. However, a notable improvement in adjusted gross margins was reported, thanks to lower cultivation and post-harvest costs, among other factors.

Still, positive adjusted EBITDA and cash flow from operations were looked at as indicators of the company’s investments in automation and efficiency paying off.

Big tobacco money

According to CEO Beena Goldenberg, the firm’s strategic direction includes a $124.6 million investment from BAT, intended to support the company’s international expansion efforts through its Jupiter investment pool. That initiative focuses on identifying and capitalizing on cannabis opportunities globally, with particular attention to the United States and other emerging markets.

Goldenberg highlighted past achievements, including record-breaking international sales. The company is making more strides in international markets, with first shipments to Germany and plans for expansion into other jurisdictions, “driven by EU GMP, which will help improve our margins on that front,” CFO Greg Guyatt said on the call.

Organigram’s flagship facility in Moncton plays a crucial role in its strategy, she said, touting its advanced cultivation and R&D capabilities for product development and innovation projects.

THC inflation

The earnings call also addressed challenges within the Canadian cannabis industry, such as THC inflation.

“We’ve heard anecdotally some boards are pushing back on over 30% flower and asking for secondary testing,” she added.

Along with unpaid excise taxes, the trouble could lead to more regulatory scrutiny.

“We started to hear at the start of this calendar year, is that the CRA has started to ask the provinces to garnish their payments to the LPs so that — for their amounts owing in arrears excise taxes,” she said.

Goldenberg added, “What this means is companies that were planning to leverage that money aren’t going to have that opportunity going forward. I think this is going to be the real change that we’re going to see in the next six to 12 months where that – with that cash not being available. And of course, the boards aren’t happy about having to do this work and might even choose to stop ordering as much from those LPs.”

She expects an industry “shakeout,” driven by enhanced enforcement actions and the drying up of capital markets, which could position the company favorably as a long-term industry leader.

“I think it’s in the next 12 months,” Goldenberg said. “And that’s because we’ve been watching very carefully the cash of different companies, when the debt is due, that how people are stretching their payables.”

Efforts to transition to seed-based production and advancements in R&D, including powdery mildew resistance and nanoemulsified ingestible formulas, were also discussed.

The company also addressed its future in US-based investments, in light of recent rosy announcements by its Canadian competitors.

“Where we expect that there’ll be an easier approach in the short-term would be IP-focused opportunities and hemp-derived THC plays that we could consolidate, and that can have a direct impact on us,” Goldenberg said. “So, we’re already in conversations today with certain companies and we’re excited about the opportunity.”

Looking ahead, Organigram plans to expand its product range, particularly in the vapes category, and continue its push into international markets. The partnership with BAT and the creation of the Jupiter investment pool remain key components of the strategy.

“For us, vapes is a big opportunity for improved mix, because we’re competing in the flower side that has fullness of margins, Goldenberg said. “And so this is a great opportunity for us and totally incremental. We’re not cannibalize an existing business.”

“At the end of the day, our ready-to-consume products are growing, and that’s what’s driving the growth in the category versus just flower, right? It’s all about convenience as consumers are looking for it.”