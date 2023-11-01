   

Beckley Waves Buys Ketamine Provider Nue Life

John SchroyerNovember 1, 20232min00

New York-based Beckley Waves has acquired ketamine therapy provider Nue Life for an undisclosed sum in a new move to expand Beckley’s psychedelics wing.

Nue Life, which has been operational in 23 U.S. states since 2021, has served more than 10,000 patients in that time, according to a press release announcing the purchase.

“In adding Nue Life to our portfolio of companies, we are massively increasing the number and range of people we can help while at the same time staying focused on providing the most rigorous patient safeguards, psychological support, and integration coaching,” Rock Feilding-Mellen, co-founder and partner at Beckley Waves, said in a statement.

To facilitate the acquisition, Beckley founded a new subsidiary, NueCo Holdings PBC. Beckley Waves co-founder Daniel Love will serve as the company’s interim CEO.

“Beckley Waves’ mission is to support safe, legal, and equitable access to psychedelic therapies that can alleviate suffering and contribute to overall well-being,” Love said. “Nue Life has built a world-class technology platform and facilitated treatment in a way that represents the future of scalable access to psychedelic-assisted therapy.”

Bailey McClellan, director of clinical operations at Nue Life, added that his firm has “set rigorous standards … that have enabled us to bring safe, legal access to ketamine therapy to a growing cross-section of underserved patients.”

“With the resources and leadership of Beckley Waves, we look forward to expanding our mission and best-in-class methods in the years to come,” McClellan said.

The acquisition deepens Beckley Waves’ psychedelics portfolio, following the group psilocybin therapy provider Beckley Retreats, psychedelic educational firm Beckley Academy, and psychedelics podcast and newsletter The Trip Report.

John Schroyer has been a reporter since 2006, initially with a focus on politics, and covered the 2012 Colorado campaign to legalize marijuana. He has written about the cannabis industry specifically since 2014, after being on hand for the first-ever legal cannabis sales on New Year’s Day that year in Denver. John has covered subsequent marijuana market launches in California and Illinois, has written about every aspect of the marijuana trade, and was part of the team that built the cannabis industry’s first-ever trade show, MJBizCon. He joined Green Market Report in 2022.

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

