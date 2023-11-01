Beckley Waves Buys Ketamine Provider Nue Life

New York-based Beckley Waves has acquired ketamine therapy provider Nue Life for an undisclosed sum in a new move to expand Beckley’s psychedelics wing.

Nue Life, which has been operational in 23 U.S. states since 2021, has served more than 10,000 patients in that time, according to a press release announcing the purchase.

“In adding Nue Life to our portfolio of companies, we are massively increasing the number and range of people we can help while at the same time staying focused on providing the most rigorous patient safeguards, psychological support, and integration coaching,” Rock Feilding-Mellen, co-founder and partner at Beckley Waves, said in a statement.

To facilitate the acquisition, Beckley founded a new subsidiary, NueCo Holdings PBC. Beckley Waves co-founder Daniel Love will serve as the company’s interim CEO.

“Beckley Waves’ mission is to support safe, legal, and equitable access to psychedelic therapies that can alleviate suffering and contribute to overall well-being,” Love said. “Nue Life has built a world-class technology platform and facilitated treatment in a way that represents the future of scalable access to psychedelic-assisted therapy.”

Bailey McClellan, director of clinical operations at Nue Life, added that his firm has “set rigorous standards … that have enabled us to bring safe, legal access to ketamine therapy to a growing cross-section of underserved patients.”

“With the resources and leadership of Beckley Waves, we look forward to expanding our mission and best-in-class methods in the years to come,” McClellan said.

The acquisition deepens Beckley Waves’ psychedelics portfolio, following the group psilocybin therapy provider Beckley Retreats, psychedelic educational firm Beckley Academy, and psychedelics podcast and newsletter The Trip Report.