Better Made sues Michigan cannabis companies for trademark infringement

This story was reprinted with permission from Crain’s Detroit and written by Dustin Walsh.

Sometimes the munchies bite back.

Detroit’s famed Better Made Snack Foods Inc. is suing more than a dozen cannabis operators in Michigan for trademark infringement.

The lawsuit, filed on March 27 in U.S. District Court in Detroit, alleges cannabis processor IVP Holding LLC, doing business as House Brands Distro, processes and sells marijuana flower under the brand Better Smoke to dispensaries around the state.

Several of those dispensaries, including a handful in Southeast Michigan, were named in the lawsuit.

The famed chip brand alleges that IVP knowingly and willfully used a label strikingly similar the 94-year old label used by Better Made. The company says in the lawsuit the infringement causes consumer confusion and harms its brand.

“Defendants’ unlawful use of the Better Made marks is likely to cause consumers to believe, erroneously, that Better Made has endorsed defendants’ products, jeopardizing the goodwill and tarnishing the reputation associated with Better Made’s marks,” the lawsuit reads. “It threatens to confuse consumers who seek the reliable and dependable products of Better Made to unjustly enrich defendants.”

Better Made and several of the dispensaries that have sold the Better Smoke product declined to comment on the suit. Vinson Bahri, founder of the Warren-based IVP and hydroponics gardening store Hydro Depot in Sterling Heights, could not be reached for comment.

In the suit, Better Made says it became aware of the Better Smoke brand in December and January after customers reached out to the company. On Jan. 23, Better Made counsel reached out to Robert Ihrie, senior partner at St. Clair Shores-based firm Ihrie O’Brien and alleged counsel for Bahri, who assured the company “the issue would be remedied.”

It wasn’t, according to the suit.

Ihrie was not immediately available to comment.

Better Made is seeking an injunction against selling the Better Smoke product as well as undetermined monetary damages. As of Monday, the Better Smoke-branded marijuana was no longer available on many of the dispensary websites. It’s unclear whether they were pulled from the sites in response to the suit.