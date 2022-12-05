   

FundCanna

Biden Signs Historic Marijuana Research Bill, Lawmakers Push Additional Measures

Adam JacksonDecember 5, 20225min2840

Related Articles

BusinessDaily Hit

The Daily Hit: December 5, 2022

BusinessPrivate

A Rhode Island Grower Won a Cannabis Competition, the State Fined it $10,000

BusinessEdibles

Minnesota Regulators Sue Edibles Companies Over Potency, Product Violations

Legislators want to pass additional measures before the end of the year.

All eyes are on Congress during the lame-duck session, with many hoping that a few longstanding cannabis reform proposals will make across the president’s desk before the turn of the year.

After months of policy debates and trading barbs on Capitol Hill, a U.S. president has finally sent through the first piece of meaningful marijuana legislation since The Controlled Substance Act of 1970.

President Joe Biden on Friday signed the Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research Expansion Act shortly after the measure received a green light from the Senate last month. The bill expands access for researchers to study the plant and directs certain federal agencies to assist with the expanded research.

In a statement signed by co-chairs Earl Blumenauer (D-OR), Barbara Lee (D-CA), Dave Joyce (R-OH), and Brian Mast (R-FL), the Congressional Cannabis Caucus celebrated the passage of “this critical and long-overdue legislation…we know there is much more to do to remedy the ongoing harms of the failed war on drugs.”

The caucus continued, “Our caucus will continue working to reimagine the federal government’s approach to cannabis and enact further reforms. In the coming weeks, we are committed to passing subsequent bipartisan, common-sense proposals” such as the SAFE Banking package, the Veterans Equal Access Act, the PREPARE Act, and the Veterans Medical Marijuana Safe Harbor Act.

Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-CO) also last week filed a bill that would create a federal commission to help outline the ways in which federal agencies approach implementation of eventual legalization.

According to the bill provisions, Preparing Regulators Effectively for a Post-Prohibition Adult Use Regulated Environment (PREPARE) Act would direct the U.S. Attorney General to establish a “commission on the federal regulation of cannabis” to help create a framework modeled after existing federal and state regulations for alcohol.

The commission would be made up of 24 nominees and representatives from a range of government agencies and those chosen by Senate and House leadership. The commission would not have rule-making authority, and its only role would be to develop proposals and make policy recommendations.

The measure states that the framework would have to account for “the unique needs, rights, and laws of each state” and would have to be presented to Congress within one year after the act is signed into law.

The regulatory framework would also have to includes ways to:

  • Remedy the disproportionate impact cannabis prohibition has had on minority, low-income, and veteran communities.
  • Encourage research and training access by medical professionals.
  • Encourage economic opportunity for individuals and small businesses.
  • Develop protections for the hemp industry.

“A decade after Colorado pioneered marijuana legalization, Americans overwhelmingly support the same at the federal level,” Hickenlooper said in a statement. “This bipartisan, bicameral framework, based on Colorado’s Amendment 64 task force, will replicate our success nationally.”

The bill has received a slew of support from across the industry, including the Coalition for Cannabis Policy, Education, and Regulation (CPEAR), the US Cannabis Council (USCC), the city of Denver, the National Hispanic Cannabis Council, the Black Cannabis Equity Initiative, and the National Cannabis Industry Association.

“Colorado’s experience has demonstrated that regulating marijuana is not just possible, it’s effective,” Denver-based Vicente Sederberg founder Brian Vicente said. “Leaders in other states and even other countries are visiting Colorado and looking to it for guidance as they consider moving beyond prohibition in their jurisdictions. Likewise, Colorado is learning from the experiences of other states.”

Post Views: 284

Adam Jackson

Adam Jackson covers the cannabis industry for The Green Market Report. He previously covered the Missouri statehouse for The Columbia Missourian and has written for The Missouri Independent. He most recently covered retail, restaurants, and other consumer companies for Bloomberg Business News. You can find him on Twitter @adam_sjackson and email him at adam.jackson@crain.com.

VIEW ALL POSTS

FundCanna

previousGoodness Growth Names Rosen As Interim President

nextDeeper insight: Natural Psychedelics or Synthetic?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
@GreenMarketRpt – 2 hours

The Daily Hit: December 5, 2022

@GreenMarketRpt – 2 hours

A Rhode Island Grower Won a Cannabis Competition, the State Fined it $10,000

@GreenMarketRpt – 3 hours

Minnesota Regulators Sue Edibles Companies Over Potency, Product Violations

Company
Back to Top

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.