   

Blüm Holdings acquires three California dispensaries for $9.7M in cash and stock

John SchroyerFebruary 15, 20243min00

Related Articles

BusinessPublic

$2 million hemp wine pump and dump scheme sends 8 to prison

BusinessLegalPrivate

SHE Beverages busted for defrauding investors of $15 million

BusinessPrivate

Michigan city’s licensing day turns into a foot race

California-based Blüm Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: BLMH) announced this week that it’s entered into a binding letter of intent to purchase three Sacramento dispensaries in its home state for $9.7 million in cash and stock from Operators Only Corp.

The trio of acquisitions includes a Cookies flagship store in the Golden State’s capital, dubbed Cookies Sacramento, according to a press release, along with one in North Sacramento and a third in South Sacramento that both do business under the brand Lemonnade.

If the transaction closes, Blüm projected the three shops will add $14 million in revenue annually to the company’s bottom line, and “could represent a significant milestone in Blüm Holdings’ expansion strategy and may help solidify the Company’s position as a key player in Northern California’s retail landscape,” the company said in a release.

Sabas Carrillo, CEO of Blüm Holdings, called the deal a “significant step forward in our growth trajectory” that will help the company “compete in and dominate the California cannabis market.”

The purchase is structured so that Blüm Holdings will pay just $1.9 million in cash over 34 to 42 months, and another 1.8 million shares of Blüm common stock. The deal values Blüm Holdings at $42 million pre-transaction, the company said in a release.

The acquisitions will bring Blüm Holdings’ footprint to seven dispensaries in California, along with the edibles brand Korova.

The company rebranded from its former moniker, Unrivaled Brands, in October last year. The company was known as Terra Tech prior to taking on the name Unrivaled Brands, and only began trading under its most recent ticker symbol this month.

Blüm Holdings also this month divested from cultivation operations it had previously held in California, in order to focus more specifically on the retail side of the cannabis industry.

“The divestiture of our final California cultivation facility positions the Company to concentrate on the cannabis retail market and on our leading cannabis brands, where we believe we have stronger opportunities for revenue generation and market leadership,” Carrillo said in a separate release.

John Schroyer

John Schroyer has been a reporter since 2006, initially with a focus on politics, and covered the 2012 Colorado campaign to legalize marijuana. He has written about the cannabis industry specifically since 2014, after being on hand for the first-ever legal cannabis sales on New Year’s Day that year in Denver. John has covered subsequent marijuana market launches in California and Illinois, has written about every aspect of the marijuana trade, and was part of the team that built the cannabis industry’s first-ever trade show, MJBizCon. He joined Green Market Report in 2022.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSEC tells Michigan judge that cannabis crowdfunder can't escape in bankruptcy

nextAnother South Dakota tribe joins medical marijuana industry

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.