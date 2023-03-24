Body and Mind Reports Slumping Sales as New Dispensaries Come Online

Second quarter financials from Body and Mind Inc. (CSE: BAMM) (OTCQB: BMMJ) showed a downtick in its revenue and a slight improvement in its losses. The cannabis MSO released its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, ending January 31, 2023.

The company has been focusing on developing new dispensaries in Illinois and New Jersey, with construction for the first Illinois location almost complete and a Jersey state license application submitted.

Body and Mind reported a revenue of $7.7 million, a 4% drop since the same period last year, and a slight decrease sequentially. Gross profit rose from $1.6 million to $2.26 million. The company also reported a net loss of $2.7 million for the quarter, which is a slight improvement from the net loss of $3 million in the previous quarter.

The company’s net operating loss was primarily impacted by increased business development expenses related to the new dispensaries, license applications, and new operation startup expenses. Earnings were for a loss of $0.02 cents.

“Our most recent quarter reflects improvement in wholesale pricing in Nevada and wholesale growth in Ohio,” said CEO Michael Mills. “Construction at our new Illinois dispensary in Markham is more than 90% complete and we are on track to open in the next month as we leverage dispensary opening and operational experience from multiple markets.”