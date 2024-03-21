   

Boost expected for Illinois cannabis sales this year

StaffMarch 21, 20242min00

Related Articles

BusinessPrivate

New York regulators waive license fee for cannabis farmers

BusinessPublic

Charlotte’s Web aims for brighter days with strategic shifts

BusinessDaily Hit

The Daily Hit: March 21, 2024

The state reported slower sales in 2023.

This story was republished with permission from Crain’s Chicago and written by John Pletz

Illinois marijuana sales are expected to grow at a faster rate this year after slow growth in 2023.

Cannabis research firm Whitney Economics is forecasting combined recreational and medical cannabis sales of $2.2 billion this year, up from $1.96 billion in 2023. Recreational products account for 83% of the Illinois market.

Overall sales in the state should grow 11.5% this year, compared with 2.8% in 2023, the firm says. Nationally, cannabis sales are expected to rise 9.1% to $31.4 billion. If the forecast pans out, it will mean more tax dollars for Illinois, which takes in about a half-billion dollars from marijuana sales.

The number of retail outlets in Illinois increased by more than half last year to 177 locations, but many opened later in the year. Wholesale and retail prices also dropped in the state, as they did elsewhere.

More stores are likely to open this year as the winners of new retail licenses race to meet a July deadline to find locations for dispensaries and build them out.

“There was kind of anemic growth in 2023,” says Beau Whitney, founder of the research firm based in Portland, Oregon. “But when you have greater access, you get greater participation (purchases).”

Staff

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHempacco expanding footprint with partial acquisition of Covalent CBD

nextThe Daily Hit: March 21, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.