   

Arcview

New York Social Equity Program Ordered to Not Issue Licenses

Jenel Stelton-HoltmeierNovember 10, 20223min1080

Related Articles

BusinessDaily Hit

The Daily Hit: November 10, 2022

BusinessFinancialPublic

Urban-Gro Reports ‘Encouraging’ $67 Million in Backlogged Contracts

BusinessFinancialPublic

Aurora Cannabis Flexes Tightened Balance Sheet Even as Sales Fall

A district judge is the New York has issued a preliminary injunction against the New York Office of Cannabis Management, preventing it from issuing licenses in several localities.

Variscite NY One, an LLC owned by Kenneth Gay, requested the injunction as it challenges the state’s decision to award its first cannabis licenses to New Yorkers who have been incarcerated or arrested for the plant.

This injunction prevents the OCM from issuing licenses to applicants under the conditional adult-use retail dispensary (CUARD) program for the following geographic areas in the state:

  • Finger Lakes
  • Central New York
  • Western New York
  • Mid-Hudson
  • Brooklyn

According to the court filing (attached below), Variscite NY One requested the injunction in order to “preserve the status quo,” as the program had yet to issue any of the CUARD licenses. The company argued that New York’s social equity program runs afoul of the dormant commerce clause, in part because it is not narrowly tailored enough to serve a “legitimate local purpose.”

In issuing his decision, U.S. District Judge Gary Sharpe wrote that the OCM “did not even attempt” to show that its restrictions advanced such a local purpose.

In addition, the court agreed with Variscite that its exclusion from the initial process could cause “irreparable harm” by granting an early advantage to other applicants.

The New York adult-use cannabis program specifically wanted to address the social equity aspect of licensing and chose to award the first licenses to what it calls “justice applicants.” These applicants can be individuals who were convicted of or who had a parent, legal guardian, child, spouse, or dependent convicted of a “marihuana-related” offense in New York state prior to March 2021.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

varscite-v-new-york-OCM-11102022

Post Views: 108

Jenel Stelton-Holtmeier

VIEW ALL POSTS

Bureau

previousThe Daily Hit: November 10, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
@GreenMarketRpt – 1 hour

Breaking: New York Social Equity Program Ordered to Not Issue Licenses

@GreenMarketRpt – 3 hours

The Daily Hit: November 10, 2022

@GreenMarketRpt – 3 hours

Urban-Gro Reports ‘Encouraging’ $67 Million in Backlogged Contracts

Company
Back to Top

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.