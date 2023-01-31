   

Budtenders Make More Than Bartenders Says Vangst

Debra BorchardtJanuary 31, 20235min2530

Related Articles

BusinessPrivateTechnology

3D Cannabis Shopping App Raises $1.5 Million in Seed Round

BusinessPsychedelics

Psychedelic Enthusiasm Skips The Study of Side Effects

Business

California Takes Baby Step Toward Interstate Cannabis Commerce

Last year, cannabis employee tip jar stories filled the air. In most of these situations, employees were complaining that customers had left money in tip jars that weren’t making their way to the employees. Social media weighed in suggesting the employees weren’t getting a fair wage and cannabis companies should give them raises. Now it seems the data is showing that these employees are making more than their traditional industry counterparts.

Not So Bad

Cannabis employment company Vangst just released its 2022 salary guide that determined cannabis employees actually made more money when compared to mainstream-non-cannabis-industry roles of the same position. “The roles that reportedly pay higher within cannabis are Budtenders (+45.1% when compared to mainstream Bartenders), HR Generalists (+29.8%), and Customer Support Specialists/Agents (+28.3%). 65% of respondents said their cannabis salary is about the same or more than the salary they earned at their last job.”

Best Paid

The employees that can complain about their salaries compared to the mainstream industry are VPs of Manufacturing (-103.4%) VPs of Marketing (-100.5%), and Controllers (-100.1%).  Still, the VP of Manufacturing is one of the highest-paid roles in cannabis with a range of $125-$180k per year. The VP of Retail brings in roughly $140-$200k a year. On the legal side, VP of compliance salary ranges between $130-$180k, the VP of Sales clocks in at $150-$225k  and the General Counsel makes between $150-$225k. The roles with the biggest reported positive change in salaries year-over-year were Brand Managers (+56.9%) and Edible Specialists (+42.1%). 

Unfortunately, not everyone did so well as the biggest reported negative changes in salaries year-over-year were Directors of Cultivation (-122.7%) and VPs of Operations (-52.8%).

Diversity Improvements?

Vangst reported it saw an uptick in every racial category except Asian American Pacific Islanders in the 2022 survey results. “The largest percentage jump was in people who identify as Asian (+85%), followed by Hispanic or Latinx (+47%), Indigenous People (+35%), Black Americans (+7%), and then White Americans (+11%). It’s important to note that those large increases are the result of relatively small increases in numbers that were already very small. People who identify as white actually made up a larger percentage of cannabis workers in 2022 than they did in 2021 (72.2% v. 65.1%).”

Sadly, the report said that fewer employees report that their company is “very diverse” while more say that their company is “somewhat diverse.” On a positive note, the number of people who said their company is “strongly lacking diversity” dropped by 3 points. Still, Vangst noted that cannabis companies still have a lot of work to do: 64% of those who responded to our survey say they do not have any Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives, working groups, or a diversity council. 

2023

The outlook from Vangst for 2023 is mostly positive. The report thinks that New York’s focus on social equity applicants will help turn the tide on diversity. The program may be slow to roll out, but the priority placed on diversity could reverberate throughout the industry.

“Our salary guide has been an important resource for hiring managers and job seekers alike for the past five years. While the industry has faced several challenges within the last year, the data provided in this year’s guide points toward a brighter future complete with opportunities for improvement and growth. As in past years, we are confident that this guide will help industry leaders make better-informed decisions about their companies and build a professional, diverse, and engaged workplace as well as guide job seekers to better navigate the cannabis industry,” said Karson Humiston, Founder and CEO of Vangst.

Post Views: 253

Debra Borchardt

Debra Borchardt is the Co-Founder, and Executive Editor of GMR. She has covered the cannabis industry for several years at Forbes, Seeking Alpha and TheStreet. Prior to becoming a financial journalist, Debra was a Vice President at Bear Stearns where she held a Series 7 and Registered Investment Advisor license. Debra has a Master's degree in Business Journalism from New York University.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHigh Tide Revenues Up Big But Company Still Lost C$52M in Q4

nextCalifornia Takes Baby Step Toward Interstate Cannabis Commerce

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
@GreenMarketRpt – 49 mins

3D Cannabis Shopping App Raises $1.5 Million in Seed Round

@GreenMarketRpt – 2 hours

Psychedelic Enthusiasm Skips The Study of Side Effects

@GreenMarketRpt – 8 hours

California Takes Baby Step Toward Interstate Cannabis Commerce

Company
Back to Top

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.