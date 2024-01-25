BZAM in search of new CFO as Bovingdon sets exit date

Canada-based BZAM Ltd. (CSE: BZAM) (OTC: BZAMF) announced that its CFO, Sean Bovingdon, will be leaving the company to look for “other opportunities.”

Bovingdon will stay in his role until the end of April to help with the company’s transition, including wrapping up the annual financial reports from 2023. He’s also leaving his spot on BZAM’s board of directors right away, according to a news release.

BZAM’s CEO, Matt Milich, is going to take over Bovingdon’s place on the board. The company thanked Bovingdon for his work and wished him well in the future.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire BZAM team, I would like to thank Sean for his dedication to BZAM,” Milich said in a statement. “We wish him every success in his future endeavors.”

BZAM is looking for a new CFO in the meantime.