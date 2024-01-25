   

BZAM in search of new CFO as Bovingdon sets exit date

Adam JacksonJanuary 25, 20241min00

Related Articles

Business

Bright Green to acquire C2 Wellness’ scientists, patents

BusinessLegalPrivate

Lawsuit claims NY cannabis social equity discriminatory to white men

BusinessLegalPrivate

New York Hearing Friday Could Stall Cannabis Retail Licensing, Again

The financial chief's last day will be April 30.

Canada-based BZAM Ltd. (CSE: BZAM) (OTC: BZAMF) announced that its CFO, Sean Bovingdon, will be leaving the company to look for “other opportunities.”

Bovingdon will stay in his role until the end of April to help with the company’s transition, including wrapping up the annual financial reports from 2023. He’s also leaving his spot on BZAM’s board of directors right away, according to a news release.

BZAM’s CEO, Matt Milich, is going to take over Bovingdon’s place on the board. The company thanked Bovingdon for his work and wished him well in the future.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire BZAM team, I would like to thank Sean for his dedication to BZAM,” Milich said in a statement. “We wish him every success in his future endeavors.”

BZAM is looking for a new CFO in the meantime.

Adam Jackson

Adam Jackson writes about the cannabis industry for the Green Market Report. He previously covered the Missouri Statehouse for the Columbia Missourian and has written for the Missouri Independent. He most recently covered retail, restaurants and other consumer companies for Bloomberg Business News. You can find him on Twitter at @adam_sjackson and email him at adam.jackson@crain.com.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBright Green to acquire C2 Wellness' scientists, patents

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.