BZAM restructures, to go up for sale under creditor protection order

Cash-strapped Canadian marijuana company BZAM Ltd. (CSE: BZAM) (OTC: BZAMF) announced Thursday that it has obtained a court order protecting it from its creditors as it pursues a restructuring and looks for a new owner. The company also warned shareholders that it may cease trading on at least one exchange in the near future.

The Ontario Court of Justice granted the company’s request for creditor protection under the Companies Creditors Protection Act, BZAM said in a press release, and the company will likely be formally up for sale on March 8.

“Due to, among other things, margin pressures caused by significant competition and the fragmentation of the cannabis industry, and financial underperformance and pressures resulting from obligations owing to creditors, the BZAM Group has been unable to generate positive cash flows and has incurred cumulative losses,” the company said in the release. “After careful consideration of all available alternatives, the board of directors of each member of the BZAM Group determined that it was in the best interest of the BZAM Group and its stakeholders to seek creditor protection.”

BZAM had C$86.6 million in total liabilities but just C$4.9 million in cash as of Sept. 30, according to the company’s last quarterly filing with Canadian stock regulators. Its losses last year surpassed C$100 million in the first nine months of 2023, and the company’s fourth quarter report has yet to be released.

The court order grants a “stay in proceedings” for BZAM, the formal approval of a debtor-in-possession financing, and the appointment of an independent overseer, FTI Consulting Canada, as a “monitor” for BZAM’s restructuring.

“The stay of proceedings and DIP Financing will provide the BZAM Group with the time and stability required to consider potential restructuring transactions and maximize the value of its assets for the benefit of its creditors and other stakeholders,” the company said in the release. “This may include the sale of all or substantially all of the business or assets of the BZAM Group through a court-supervised sales process.”

Court approval for sale of the company is still pending, but BZAM indicated it already has an interested buyer for the company’s assets, an “existing creditor and significant stakeholder” who was not identified. BZAM said only that “additional details … will be disclosed shortly.”

The company won’t be sold off for parts, but rather will continue doing business as usual through the restructuring, BZAM indicated. But the company warned that trading of its shares may halt on the Canadian Securities Exchange temporarily as the restructuring and sale are finalized.

“The business operations of the BZAM Group will not be interrupted as a result of the CCAA proceedings. It is expected that the BZAM Group will emerge from creditor protection as a stronger company with a healthier balance sheet,” the company asserted.

The creditor protection follows a turbulent 2023 for BZAM, which saw the company merge with The Green Organic Dutchman. But even the combined forces couldn’t avoid downsizing for both. The restructuring plan was announced in the fall and called for heavy cost-cutting.

BZAM has also had notable executive turnover; CFO Sean Bovingdon announced he will be departing in April, and this week board member Kay Jessel resigned, BZAM said in the Thursday release.