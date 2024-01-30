   

California attorney targets another social equity program - this time in Maryland

John SchroyerJanuary 30, 20244min00

Like in his previous cases, Jeffrey Jensen asserts that the program is unconstitutional under the Dormant Commerce Clause.

A California attorney who filed suit in three different states over cannabis social equity criteria has added a fourth, targeting Maryland’s marijuana licensing program with similar tactics.

Beverly Hills-based lawyer Jeffrey Jensen argued in a new lawsuit filed on Friday that the state’s plan violates the U.S Constitution’s Dormant Commerce Clause. Jensen filed the lawsuit on behalf of California resident Justyna Jensen, who applied last year for a retail cannabis permit in Maryland but was denied because she attended college in California instead of Maryland.

That requirement is a red flag under the Dormant Commerce Clause, Jeffrey Jensen wrote in the lawsuit, which is essentially the same argument he has used to target social equity cannabis programs in Los Angeles, Sacramento, Washington state, and New York state, with varying degrees of success.

The latest suit, filed in federal district court in Maryland on Jan. 26, asserts that Justyna Jensen met all of the other eligibility criteria and asks that a judge bar the Maryland Cannabis Administration from awarding any marijuana business licenses.

“A state, including its subdivisions, may not enact laws that discriminate against citizens of other states,” the lawsuit charged.

Jensen Maryland SE lawsuit

The suit also requests an order prohibiting the MCA from enacting any regulations that favor Maryland residents over those from out of state and a declaration that the Maryland program is unconstitutional.

An MCA spokesperson declined to comment on the suit.

No hearings have yet been scheduled in the case, but courts have thus far been split on the Dormant Commerce Clause question, reflecting the uncharted legal territory that Jeffrey Jensen is exploring with his various lawsuits.

The two California cases are both stayed pending a ruling by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, but the attorney lost in Washington state, after a federal judge ruled that the Dormant Commerce Clause doesn’t apply to the marijuana trade because the plant is still federally illegal.

In New York, however, the first lawsuit Jeffrey Jensen filed for a client – in late 2022 – resulted in an out-of-court settlement last May that netted him and his client a retail license. He also filed a second lawsuit in New York in December. That case had a hearing on Friday but thus far no ruling has been issued.

However, the First Circuit Court in Maine ruled in 2022 that the Dormant Commerce Clause does apply to the U.S. cannabis industry.

The New York attorney general’s office also attacked Jeffrey Jensen in court filings, noting that he’s a 49% owner of the companies for which he’s filed suit in California, New York, and Washington. It’s unclear thus far if he’s also a part owner in the Maryland company, but Maryland state law requires Justyna Jensen to own 65% of her social equity business.

John Schroyer

John Schroyer has been a reporter since 2006, initially with a focus on politics, and covered the 2012 Colorado campaign to legalize marijuana. He has written about the cannabis industry specifically since 2014, after being on hand for the first-ever legal cannabis sales on New Year’s Day that year in Denver. John has covered subsequent marijuana market launches in California and Illinois, has written about every aspect of the marijuana trade, and was part of the team that built the cannabis industry’s first-ever trade show, MJBizCon. He joined Green Market Report in 2022.

