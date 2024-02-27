   

California-based distributor enters Nevada with acquisition

John SchroyerFebruary 27, 20242min00

Nabis said it has further plans for regional expansion.

Marijuana distributor Nabis, which cut its teeth in its highly competitive home state market of California, is now entering neighboring Nevada with the acquisition of Blackbird, which reportedly controls 25% of the Nevada cannabis supply chain.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but in a press release, Nabis co-CEO Vince Ning said the deal helps propel the company toward its goal of “national and potentially international horizons.”

“As we focus on serving customers nationwide through our platform, we’re looking forward to expanding Blackbird’s resources for customers in Nevada,” Ning said.

The deal “brings forth a new unified customer experience for cannabis wholesaling in the region,” Nabis asserted in the release, adding that the company “is now positioned as a centralized software platform for brands and retailers to efficiently conduct commerce,” making it into “a one-stop-shop model to address the fragmented wholesaling options that currently exist in the U.S. cannabis industry.”

The acquisition is also a win for Nabis’s marijuana roughly 300 brand customers that it distributes for, it said in the release, and pledged to “bolster existing operations with a dynamic suite of tech tools including comprehensive sales insights and unparalleled payment solutions.”

The company also reiterated its ambitions for further growth outside California, noting that this acquisition “offers operating partners a clear path toward regional expansion,” the company said in the release, further undergirding Nabis’s ambitions outside of California.

Nabis also has a distribution footprint in New York state, Ning told Green Market Report last year.

