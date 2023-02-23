   

California Cannabis Sales Drop for First Time in Five Years

John SchroyerFebruary 23, 20232min2700

Related Articles

BusinessDaily Hit

Daily Hit: February 23, 2023

BusinessLegalPublic

RIV Capital, JW Asset Management Settle Disagreement

BusinessFinancial

Green Check Verified Raises $6 Million in Series A Round

Consumers bought $5.3 billion worth of cannabis in California last year.

California cannabis may be in trouble.

The state has seen an 8% dip from last year in the amount of legal marijuana purchased by consumers, the first time the state has seen a downturn in sales since the legal market launched in 2018, SFGate reported.

Consumers bought $5.3 billion worth of cannabis in California last year, according to statistics from the state Department of Tax and Fee Administration. That’s down by $473 million from 2021.

The dip in sales is likely the result of several factors, but the bottom line is that the “legal market is on the brink of collapse,” cannabis consultant Hirsh Jain told SFGate.

In the first year of sales five years ago, California marijuana companies sold $2 billion worth of cannabis. By 2021, that jumped to $5.7 billion.

The state has struggled for years to get a handle on its illicit cannabis market, which is likely the primary factor driving the decrease, since untaxed and unregulated cannabis is far cheaper than legal weed and there’s a vast surplus of both legal and illegal marijuana in the state.

But other hurdles have also played a role, Jain told SFGate, ranging from difficulties in getting new legal stores opened to supply chain hurdles to depressed wholesale prices for licensed cannabis farmers. All of that has also meant severe market contraction in California, alongside ballooning debt across the industry.

Post Views: 270

John Schroyer

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRIV Capital, JW Asset Management Settle Disagreement

nextDaily Hit: February 23, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
@GreenMarketRpt – 45 mins

We are a small but mighty team focused on delivering the best out there. 2023 strategy sesh w…

@GreenMarketRpt – 5 hours

Daily Hit: February 23, 2023

@GreenMarketRpt – 5 hours

California Cannabis Sales Drop for First Time in Five Years

Company
Back to Top

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.