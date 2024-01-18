   

California Distributor Petalfast Raises $8 Million to Boost Expansion

John SchroyerJanuary 18, 20241min00

Related Articles

Business

Some New York Cannabis License Hopefuls Unhappy With Permit Process

BusinessPublic

Trulieve Appeals Against Alabama Court-Ordered Pause

BusinessPublic

MedMen’s Shares Have Reached Zero Value

Petalfast has already expanded into Arizona and Massachusetts.

California-based marijuana distribution business Petalfast closed on an $8 million funding round, which the company said will give it more flexibility to pursue national expansion opportunities.

Petalfast, which has already expanded into Arizona and Massachusetts, said the new funding injection will spur its growth through the “West, Midwest, and Eastern U.S.”

The funding round was led by a group of family offices, including stakeholders that have a background in alcohol distribution, according to a press release.

“The additional funding will support Petalfast’s launches in new states, thereby helping leading cannabis brands scale their sales and distribution efforts through a trusted national ecosystem,” the company stated.

CEO Jason Vegotsky said that the new group of Petalfast investors have a combined 75 years of experience in “navigating the complexities of highly regulated industries, and this investment is a testament to their confidence in the go-to-market approach we provide our portfolio of brands.”

John Schroyer

John Schroyer has been a reporter since 2006, initially with a focus on politics, and covered the 2012 Colorado campaign to legalize marijuana. He has written about the cannabis industry specifically since 2014, after being on hand for the first-ever legal cannabis sales on New Year’s Day that year in Denver. John has covered subsequent marijuana market launches in California and Illinois, has written about every aspect of the marijuana trade, and was part of the team that built the cannabis industry’s first-ever trade show, MJBizCon. He joined Green Market Report in 2022.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNew Jersey Approves Cannabis Consumption Lounge Rules

nextThe Daily Hit: January 18, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.