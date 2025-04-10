California seizes over $316 million of illegal cannabis

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that over $316 million worth of illegal cannabis was seized in the first quarter of 2025. The state said the seizures demonstrated its commitment to the legal cannabis market. The value of the seizures might be a little generous as the state is placing a roughly $2,600 price per pound while the average is generally around $1,000 per pound.

The statistics for the first quarter are as follows:

212,681 illegal cannabis plants eradicated

120,307 pounds of illegal cannabis seized

99 warrants served

35 firearms seized

29 arrests

$474,462 cash seized

“This task force continues to make impressive progress disrupting illegal cannabis operators and their supply chain,” said Nathaniel Arnold, Chief of the Law Enforcement Division for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW). “UCETF’s accomplishments demonstrate the dedication of all agencies involved in the taskforce.”

The Governor’s Unified Cannabis Enforcement Task Force (UCETF), the Department of Fish & Wildlife (DFW), and the Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) all worked together for the task force.

The UCETF said in a statement that it seized a total of $67,258,232 worth of unlicensed cannabis during the first quarter of the year. The task force’s enforcement efforts also included:

19 search warrants served

77,923 illegal cannabis plants eradicated

40,747 pounds of illegal cannabis seized

pounds of illegal cannabis seized $330,808 cash seized

Agencies involved in UCETF’s first quarter enforcement actions include Department of Cannabis Control, California Department of Fish and Wildlife, California State Park, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, California Department of Pesticide Regulation, Employment Development Department, California Department of Tax and Fee Administration, Oakland Fire Department, City of Oakland Police Department, Torrance Police Department, Alameda County District Attorney’s Office, and California Air National Guard.

DFW’s enforcement efforts for the first quarter 2025 included:

$97,476,308 worth of illegal cannabis seized

47 search warrants served

101,473 illegal plants eradicated

8,340 pounds of illegal cannabis seized

11 firearms seized

9 arrests

arrests $27,073 in cash seized

DCC’s enforcement efforts for first quarter of 2025 included:

$151,752,966 worth of illegal cannabis seized

33 warrants served

33,285 illegal plants eradicated

71,220 pounds of illegal cannabis seized

24 firearms seized

20 arrests

arrests $116,581 in cash seized

“We remain unwavering in our aggressive, strategic approach to reducing illicit cannabis activity,” stated Bill Jones, Chief of DCC’s Law Enforcement Division. “By staying ahead of the threats and swiftly dismantling illegal operations, we are driving up the cost of doing business for bad actors and delivering on our commitment to protect California’s communities and the legitimate industry.”