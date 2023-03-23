   

California State Officials Launching Crackdown on Local Cannabis Corruption

John SchroyerMarch 23, 20232min2840

Related Articles

BusinessDaily Hit

Daily Hit: March 23, 2023

BusinessCultivationPublic

Curaleaf to Close New Jersey Grow, Lay Off Up to 40 Staff

BusinessPublic

Charlotte’s Web Sales Fell in 2022 as CBD Demand Fades

California’s state government has had enough of corruption in its marijuana industry at the city and county level, and is launching a new crackdown in at least six yet-to-be-named jurisdictions, to look for evidence of pay to play schemes, bribery, and other instances of wrongdoing.

State Auditor Grant Parks told California lawmakers on Wednesday that, at the request of state Assemblyman Reggie Jones-Sawyer, state auditors will be examining “a fairly good sample” of marijuana business permits to see if there are any discrepancies, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“If we don’t clean house, nobody else will. I think this will prove to the public that we take corruption very seriously,” Jones-Sawyer told the Times.

During the Wednesday hearing, a spokeswoman for the California Cannabis Industry Association lauded the move and said the current licensing system – which requires municipal or county sign-off before state cannabis business permits are granted – makes locals into gatekeepers for the industry and encourages corruption.

Assemblyman Jim Patterson also said there’s a broad “undercurrent of misconduct” in California cannabis licensing, and suggested that his hometown of Fresno should be part of the state inquiry.

Corruption issues have been rife in California since even before the 2018 inception of its recreational cannabis market, often with locals trading MJ business licenses for cash or other such favors, but until recently there hasn’t been enough political will in Sacramento to tackle the issue, the Times reported.

Post Views: 284

John Schroyer

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCuraleaf to Close New Jersey Grow, Lay Off Up to 40 Staff

nextDaily Hit: March 23, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
@GreenMarketRpt – 2 hours

Daily Hit: March 23, 2023

@GreenMarketRpt – 4 hours

California State Officials Launching Crackdown on Local Cannabis Corruption

@GreenMarketRpt – 4 hours

Curaleaf to Close New Jersey Grow, Lay Off Up to 40 Staff

Company
Back to Top

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.