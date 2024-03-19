California THC levels drop as testing tightens

California is known for strong cannabis, but recent tests from dispensaries have shown that the reported strength is starting to fall.

The state’s legal cannabis market recorded a 7% drop in median THC potency over the last quarter, according to data from analytics firm Headset.

The firm analyzed more than 90,000 samples from California stores. In December, the average THC level was 30.7%, but by March, it fell to 28.5%.

But that doesn’t mean the weed itself is getting weaker, experts suggest. Instead, it’s more about California getting increasingly serious about making sure the THC levels on labels in the state’s dispensaries are accurate.

In the past, there have been wide concerns that some labels showed higher THC levels than the cannabis actually had, mostly because higher THC can mean higher prices.

Complaints that THC levels have been exaggerated has also led to lawsuits.

The bevy of complaints spurred regulatory changes in the state, including stricter testing protocols and a revised THC calculation method implemented earlier this year.

San Francisco-based testing lab, Anresco Laboratories, took note of the market-wide adjustment in potency figures following the regulatory updates.

“We certainly heard from customers and potential customers that they’re seeing potency values dropping at other laboratories,” Zach Eisenberg, vice president of the lab, told SFGate.com.

“Some labs were even proactively saying, ‘Be prepared for our results to be lower after this change.’”

The changes are meant to make the numbers on labels more trustworthy, as a slew of issues ranging from extensive illicit distribution rings involving major legal players to unpaid tax tabs (or its over-collection) continue to plague the state industry.

“I highly doubt anything has changed in terms of the actual composition of the cannabis products,” Eisenberg said.

Now, only labs that meet the new strict standards can test marijuana in the state. Around 12 out of 38 labs were in compliance with the new rules in January, according to the outlet. And although fewer labs can test now, officials reportedly don’t expect product delays.