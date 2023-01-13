   

Agrify

Canadian-Israeli Cannabis Company Goes Public on Canadian Exchange

Adam JacksonJanuary 13, 20234min3690

Related Articles

Business

Second New York Dispensary Soft Launches, Social Equity Fund Status Up in Air

BusinessMarijuana MoneyVideos

The Weekly Stash: January 13, 2023

Business

Retail Cannabis Jobs Gain in New York to be Slow Burn

Richard Carleton, who heads the Canadian Securities Exchange, said that the move is an "indication of where we're headed."

An international Israeli cannabis company will look to carve a footprint in North America, going public in a distressed industry that has seen a downturn in new offerings over the past year.

Atlas Global Brands Inc. (CSE: ATL) began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) on Friday under the ticker symbol ATL, the company announced on Friday.

Atlas’ entrance into North America’s public markets comes after it merged a collection of Canadian and Israeli companies by way of a reverse takeover. Under the accord, two Canadian cannabis companies will contribute cultivation, manufacturing, and scalability, while the three Israeli companies provide services in import, marketing, distribution, and sales of cannabis for medical purposes.

In a statement, Atlas’ interim CEO Sheldon Croone said that moving into the public markets “is an important milestone for Atlas, as it provides a platform for growth, and to ultimately execute on our strategy to become a global cannabis leader.”

“We are excited to ramp-up operations and continue to increase distribution in the eight international markets we serve today. We believe synergy, business efficiency and international reach will capture market share and accelerate growth in our industry. We believe the expertise and capabilities we have assembled across the cannabis value chain positions Atlas for long term success.”

Richard Carleton, who heads the CSE, told Green Market Report that the move is an “indication of where we’re headed.”

“I mean, certainly this is the largest transaction that’s gone public in a while,” he said in a phone interview Friday morning.

Israel’s legal medical cannabis market has gained the reputation of being a global leader in research, from a chemical perspective. It also early on moved to prescribe cannabis for a variety of wellness issues, in particular PTSD, through the Israeli Defense Force medical program.

And because the country holds a relatively small cannabis market, companies there have to look internationally both for growth capital and markets to lay their heads as they try to expand their footprints.

The route is a fairly common one for international weed businesses, though in Atlas’ case, the management team sees there are likely opportunities to do a number of tactical and strategic acquisitions in the North American market in particular, given the market conditions.

“Companies like Atlas are going to be in a great position, because we know there are a lot of assets that are distressed in Canada, the United States and elsewhere,” Carleton said. “These companies are likely in a position to acquire some some really interesting pieces of business at some very, very attractive valuations at this point. So, I don’t know that we’re going to see a lot of them, but it’s certainly an indication of where we’re headed.”

“Again, I expect to see the players with the stronger balance sheets who already are public doing very much the same thing.”

Post Views: 369

Adam Jackson

Adam Jackson covers the cannabis industry for The Green Market Report. He previously covered the Missouri statehouse for The Columbia Missourian and has written for The Missouri Independent. He most recently covered retail, restaurants, and other consumer companies for Bloomberg Business News. You can find him on Twitter @adam_sjackson and email him at adam.jackson@crain.com.

VIEW ALL POSTS

FundCanna

previousThe Weekly Stash: January 13, 2023

nextSecond New York Dispensary Soft Launches, Social Equity Fund Status Up in Air

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
@GreenMarketRpt – 5 hours

Second New York Dispensary Soft Launches, Social Equity Fund Status Up in Air

@GreenMarketRpt – 10 hours

Canadian-Israeli Cannabis Company Goes Public on Canadian Exchange

@GreenMarketRpt – 11 hours

The Weekly Stash: January 13, 2023

Company
Back to Top

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.