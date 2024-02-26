CanaFarma fraud case looks to be wrapped up

The fraud case against CanaFarma is coming close to the end as the judge in the case has permanently barred CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. co-founder Igor Palatnik from acting as an officer or director of any issuer that holds a security and from engaging with penny stocks.

Green Market Report first reported on this case in 2021, when the SEC charged CanaFarma and its co-founders with fraudulently raising approximately $15 million from investors and misappropriating a significant portion of the investor funds for personal use like buying luxury cars. The SEC’s complaint alleged that in 2019 and 2020, CanaFarma, a Canadian startup hemp company with offices in Vancouver and New York City, and its co-founders Vitaly Fargesen and Igor Palatnik raised millions of dollars from investors. According to the complaint, while raising these funds, the defendants made misrepresentations to investors, including claims that CanaFarma was a fully integrated company that was processing hemp from its farm when in fact it had not processed any of this hemp and its products used hemp supplied by third parties.

Doing Time

Law360 wrote in October that Vitaly Fargesen and Igor Palatnik each pled guilty before U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska to one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Law360 also reported in January that Judge Preska sentenced Igor Palatnik to six and a half years in prison plus three years of supervised release and ordered him to pay $1.7 million in restitution. Law360 said that Palatnik’s sentence was on the low end of what was requested by prosecutors, who asked for 78 to 97 months.

According to Law360, “Palatnik lied to investors to raise millions of dollars that he claimed would be used to build the first farm-to-table CBD company, but which in fact he and his co-conspirators misappropriated for their own personal use, including to manipulate CanaFarma’s stock price,” prosecutors said in a sentencing memorandum. “And the defendant has continued to lie ever since. Palatnik attempted to obstruct this federal prosecution both by intimidating a witness and suborning perjury in one of the most brazen acts of obstruction to come before this court.”

Fargesen was scheduled to be sentenced in January 2023, but there hasn’t been an update on whether that occurred.

Barred from C-suite

In addition to January’s sentencing, U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe barred Palatnik from serving as an officer and barred from working with stocks. He also ordered Palatnik to disgorge all ill-gotten gains with prejudgment interest and said the court would determine the exact amount upon a motion from the SEC.

Law360 reported that Judge Gardephe has not yet entered a judgment against Fargesen in the civil case, but granted a request for Fargesen’s attorneys to withdraw from the case and for him to represent himself going forward.

The company has ceased to exist since 2020.

