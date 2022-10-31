Cannabis Consumers Embrace the Spooky Season

Pumpkin spice isn’t just for Starbucks these days, and even cannabis consumers like to get into the spirit of Halloween.

Sales of pumpkin spice-flavored products increased 24% over the prior month, according to data from LeafLink, an online wholesale cannabis platform. Edibles saw the highest increase, climbing 46% over the prior month.

And unlike Starbucks (Nasdaq: SBUX), the flavor is available year-round from the platform.

For many cannabis companies, Halloween marks the first of a string of higher-volume holidays before the end of the year. So understanding how customers approach the holiday and what they want is important for retailers that want a piece of that purchasing pie, according to cannabis marketing technology firm Surfside in its “The Season of Green 2022” report.

“In October, consumers prepare ahead of Halloween,” the report authors wrote, which is different from other holidays where consumers purchase on the holiday.

What else do you need to know about Halloween cannabis sales?

Halloween-themed products (defined as having “Halloween” as part of the product description or name) increased 613% in October when compared with the prior month. (LeafLink)

Cartridges, concentrates, and edibles are the leaders in Halloween-themed sales. (LeafLink)

In 2021, edibles in general saw a spike of 66% for the Friday before Halloween, compared with monthly October edible sales. (Surfside)

Beyond Sales

While not every cannabis company will have dedicated Halloween-themed products, several are taking a different tack and offering up their thoughts on the spookiest compliments for your Halloween festivities.

For example, Verilife offered up its recommendations for which strains go best with different types of scary movies. Want to enhance your experience while watching a suspense thriller? The company recommends Skunk #1.

Cannabis culture-focused Herb offers its recommendations for edibles that best complement your Halloween plans, including thoughts on which products will keep you from missing out on the fun.

Maybe the best of all was Massachusetts-based cannabis grower and retailer INSA, which teamed up with a fellow Salem-based business, glass shop Witch DR, to launch a limited-time shuttle to downtown Salem – also known as Witch City. For a limited time, INSA’s Pumpkin Pie Chocolate Bars, Caramel Apple Drops, and Orange Chai Latte Cartridges and Dart Pods are available exclusively in INSA stores.

Smart marketers will find a way to boost the spooky without making the efforts scary for your business.