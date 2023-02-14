   

Cannabis Consumers in the Mood for Love

February 14, 2023

Demand for products with holiday themes spiked in the weeks leading up to Valentine's Day.

Cannabis consumers love to celebrate. Holidays across the board tend to bring a boost to sales, with a focus on themed items.

Valentine’s Day is no exception.

Wholesale cannabis platform Leaflink reported an enormous increase in sales in the weeks leading up to the celebration of romance for products labeled with themed words, such as:

  • Love (sales were up 247%)
  • Valentine (+4,843%)
  • Sex (+300%)
  • Arousal (+220%)

Leaflink analyzed retail sales data for accessories, vape cartridges, edibles, pre-rolls, and concentrates between Jan. 29 and Feb. 9.

Orders from retailers also spiked in those categories, led by an 8,500% increase in demand for products with “Valentine” in the description.

But not all markets feel the love equally. Which states are the most in love with Valentine’s Day products? According the Leaflink:

  • Missouri
  • Colorado
  • Massachusetts
  • Oregon
  • Michigan
Staff

