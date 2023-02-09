   

Cannabis Dispensary Deals Show How Prices Are Falling

StaffFebruary 9, 20234min2510

Related Articles

BusinessPublic

Canopy Slashes 800 From Payroll, to Restructure After Revenues Slide

Business

How Much Adult-Use Cannabis Has New York Sold? Who Knows?

BusinessPublic

First Movers Begin Buying Up Struggling Cannabis Businesses

This story was republished with permission from Crain’s Chicago and written by John Pletz

The value of a cannabis dispensary just isn’t what it used to be.

Six months ago, Planet 13 (OTC: PLNHF), a Las Vegas-based marijuana company, announced it would pull the trigger on its option to buy out its social-equity partner in an Illinois cannabis dispensary in a $2.9 million transaction. By the time the deal closed yesterday, the value had dropped by $1 million because of the steep downdraft in the stocks of cannabis companies.

Planet 13 shares are now trading at just 88 cents, compared with $1.98 on Aug. 4, when it inked the deal with entrepreneur Frank Cowan to buy out his ownership in their retail license. Cowan received $866,250 in cash, along with 1 million shares, for his 51% stake in the license.

Marijuana stocks have fallen precipitously in recent months as interest rates rose, cannabis prices fell and prospects faded for congressional action that would loosen restrictions nationally on the cannabis industry.

Deals are getting renegotiated—or scrapped. Last month, Miami-based Ayr Wellness, a publicly traded company, called off its $55 million purchase of two Chicago dispensaries operated by Dispensary 33.

The declines in stock prices and canceled deals will impact the value of 192 new retail licenses that have been issued in Illinois. Under state rules, holders haven’t been able to sell their licenses until their stores are open. At least one owner has sued to challenge those rules in a case that’s still working its way through Cook County Circuit Court.

Cowan, meanwhile, says he plans to stay with Planet 13, which is building out a dispensary in Waukegan that’s expected to open this summer. And he may well come out OK financially, given some time: He can’t sell his 1 million shares right away, due to a six-month lockup period, and the shares vest over 12 months.

Post Views: 251

Staff

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCanopy Slashes 800 From Payroll, to Restructure After Revenues Slide

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
@GreenMarketRpt – 2 hours

Cannabis Dispensary Deals Show How Prices Are Falling

@GreenMarketRpt – 3 hours

Canopy Slashes 800 From Payroll, To Restructure After Revenues Slide

@GreenMarketRpt – 4 hours

How Much Adult-Use Cannabis Has New York Sold? Who Knows?

Company
Back to Top

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.