Cannabis Holiday Flavors are a Big Hit

Debra BorchardtDecember 20, 20224min1940

Consumers seek festivity in their cannabis holiday products.

As the holidays approach, cannabis companies are increasingly turning to seasonal flavors to keep loyal customers interested – and to have some fun. The question is if consumers want pumpkin-spiced cannabis for Halloween or peppermint edibles for Christmas.

Apparently, they do.

Cannabis wholesale platform LeafLink searched its data and found that, overall, holiday-themed products are indeed on the rise.

The company determined the following:

  • Sales increased for holiday-themed edibles (i.e. “cookies for Santa” or “holiday dessert”).
  • Candy cane-related edibles, in particular, have seen an uptick in the months leading up to the holiday season.
  • The standout finding is that vape cartridges are where we see the most holiday-branded SKUs.

Massachusetts-based Insa Cannabis was an early adopter of seasonal favorites. Insa said that new seasonal flavors consistently rise to to be top sellers in their respective categories during the launch timeframe.

Insa also said that seasonal sells. The company found that:

  • On average, seasonal flavor purchasers spend roughly 42% more per transaction than nonseasonal product purchasers.
  • On average, seasonal flavor purchasers buy 33% more items per transaction than nonseasonal product purchasers.

“In Massachusetts (and across the U.S.), infused edibles have become a staple on most dispensary menus, and there is no shortage of brands/suppliers out there, so differentiating our product from others is very challenging,” an Insa spokesperson said. “Our seasonal flavors give us multiple opportunities throughout the year to stand out in a crowded marketplace with unique and intriguing flavor combinations, and we see new and lapsed consumers flocking to our stores to purchase these products because of their uniqueness and limited availability.”

Weedmaps Picks

More and more brands seem to be jumping on the seasonal bandwagon, and everyone has their own favorites. Kate Ryan, manager of brand content at Weedmaps (Nasdaq: MAPS), shared her top three recommendations for seasonal favorites:

• Kiva Confections Edibles

• Candy Cane strain

  • Candy Cane is a hybrid strain created by Crop King Seeds in Spain. It is said to taste like sweet citrus, berries, and mint. This festive-inspired strain is perfect to enhance your holiday break.

Other examples of seasonal flavors include Jetty Extracts, which promotes the following special holiday products:

Debra Borchardt

Debra Borchardt is the Co-Founder, and Executive Editor of GMR. She has covered the cannabis industry for several years at Forbes, Seeking Alpha and TheStreet. Prior to becoming a financial journalist, Debra was a Vice President at Bear Stearns where she held a Series 7 and Registered Investment Advisor license. Debra has a Master's degree in Business Journalism from New York University.

