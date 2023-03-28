   

Cannabis News Site Leafly Pivots Away from Current Events

John Schroyer March 28, 2023

The announcement follows another round of layoffs earlier this year.

One of the longest-running cannabis current events websites, Leafly.com, is exiting the cannabis news business in favor of more consumer-oriented content.

“Our content will be more product and marketplace-driven … providing consumers with information they are looking for to help them make informed decisions about what cannabis to try and buy,” a Leafly spokesperson told MJBizDaily this week.

The news comes after the company announced a fresh round of layoffs in its most recent earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Among the roughly 40 layoff casualties was Senior Editor Bruce Barcott, who tweeted his goodbyes to followers on March 17 and wrote, “The departure is amicable, the future bright.”

Former Leafly Editor Ben Adlin further told MJBizDaily, “Apparently (Leafly thinks) there’s more money to be made as the Yelp of weed. I’ll be curious to see how that works out.”

The news about Leafly’s pivot was first reported by newsletter Cultivated and news site WeedWeek.

