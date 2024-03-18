Cannabis retailers sue Massachusetts town over $6M fees

Three cannabis retailers have filed a lawsuit against a Massachusetts township, alleging the improper collection of nearly $6 million in community impact fees, despite admissions from officials that the businesses have not incurred significant costs.

The plaintiffs, Theory Wellness, Community Growth Partners Great Barrington Operations LLC, and Highminded LLC, allege that Great Barrington has not only collected these fees unlawfully but has also refused to negotiate new, legally compliant agreements until additional fees are paid.

Under Massachusetts law, cannabis businesses must enter into Host Community Agreements (HCAs) with local municipalities, which can include Community Impact Fees.

Those fees are intended to offset municipal costs directly related to the businesses’ operations. The plaintiffs assert that Great Barrington has failed to demonstrate any such costs, despite repeatedly acknowledging this in communications with the businesses.

“It is undisputed that the Town of Great Barrington has incurred no costs associated with its hosting of the three Plaintiff businesses within its town… Nonetheless, year after year the Town of Great Barrington has insisted that it be paid the transparently unlawful Community Impact Fees,” court filings say.

According to the filings, Theory Wellness has paid approximately $5.2 million, Community Growth’s Rebelle store over $526,000, and Highminded’s Farnsworth Fine Cannabis more than $235,000 in community impact fees to the town.

The lawsuit details that over the years, the town has continuously demanded these fees, and even when acknowledging the lack of incurred costs, has not refunded the amounts paid.

The retailers also claim that the town’s refusal to issue new, legally compliant HCAs, pending additional fee payments, violates state regulations against coercive negotiation tactics.

“The Town of Great Barrington’s position in this regard is advanced in bad faith as is its refusal to return to the Plaintiffs the millions of dollars in illegal fees it has collected and retained,” filings stated.

The businesses are seeking a judicial declaration that the town should not have charged the fees and must refund the amounts paid, with interest. Additionally, the plaintiffs demand that the town be required to provide HCAs that comply with current legal standards.

The plaintiffs attorney, David Rich, criticized the town’s actions as “clear governmental overreach.”

“The government repeatedly acknowledged in writing that it suffered no actual financial impact, yet it continued assessing fees, year after year, in clear contravention of Massachusetts law,” Rich told Law360.

“The Plaintiffs’ lawsuit simply seeks the return of those fees which they should not lawfully have been assessed.”

