CannaCloud founder who spent investor money at casinos settles with SEC

The founder of Nevada-based CannaCloud, David A. Spargo, and his company D.A. Spargo & Co. agreed to settle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for ripping off investors.

Under the settlement, Spargo did not admit or deny the allegations but agreed to disgorge $1.5 million plus more than $313,000 in prejudgment interest and a civil penalty of $230,464. Spargo also agreed to be barred from participating in any securities offering.

Allegations

The complaint by the SEC alleged that Spargo raised at least $1.65 million from approximately 33 investors who invested in high-yield notes that could be converted into CannaCloud stock issued by D.A. Spargo & Co. Spargo was supposed to use the money for CannaCloud’s business, which he claimed was developing an application that would give marijuana consumers the ability to access inventories of cannabis dispensaries and to purchase cannabis products.

Spargo also allegedly told investors that they would receive a 20% annual return on their investment and that they would have the option to obtain equity shares in the company once they were issued. The SEC said that Spargo further represented to investors that even if CannaCloud did not become a public company, he would personally guarantee a 20% annual return on their investment.

On top of that, Spargo is alleged to have provided certain investors with a presentation about CannaCloud’s business that showed a 40% net profit margin for the prior year and a $7.25 billion valuation.

He also allegedly told potential investors about certain unnamed, wealthy third-party investors who, according to Spargo, would be making a “billion-dollar purchase” of CannaCloud. However, no such deal existed.

In its charges, the SEC said that CannaCloud never developed its claimed cannabis marketplace application, generated no operating revenues and took no meaningful steps to achieve its business goals.

Casino spending

Spargo is accused of misappropriating $1.5 million of the investor’s money by “spending the money at casinos in Las Vegas, withdrawing the money at ATMs or paying for personal expenses,” according to the SEC complaint. The actions allegedly took place “within days of an investor deposit.”