CannaProvisions, Verano argue prohibition is irrational in latest court filing

CannaProvisions, Verano (OTC: VRNOF), Gyasi Sellers and Wiseacre Farm stirred up the cannabis industry in October 2023 when the group hired well-known lawyer David Boies to challenge the constitutionality of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA).

In January, the Department of Justice moved to dismiss the case saying that the group lacked standing and that their complaint proves there is no realistic threat of federal enforcement by the DOJ in states with regulated commercial cannabis reform, among other issues. Green Market Report wrote that the DOJ argued the government hasn’t kept them from growing or selling cannabis. The government said that fearing the “risk of prosecution” for working with a federally illegal substance isn’t enough of a harm. Indeed, the DOJ said it doesn’t go after people or businesses that follow the established cannabis rules within their state.

The latest round was a response by the parties filed on March 15 calling the prohibition of cannabis irrational. The filing points out that states have been able to legalize cannabis, but under Federal law, it remains illegal, however, federal policy doesn’t enforce federal criminalization creating a grey area. Citing Justice Thomas, the filing stated, “Justice Thomas observed, “If the Government is now content to allow states to act as laboratories . . . then it might no longer have the authority to intrude on the States’ core police powers to define criminal law and to protect the health, safety, and welfare of their citizens.”

Best shot

Cannabis industry law expert Hilary Bricken wrote in Law360, “Even if the DEA does not reschedule cannabis and/or Congress drags its feet on cannabis banking reform, the result of Canna Provisions may be the most realistic and timely shot the cannabis industry has at finally having federally lawful cannabis — both medicinal and adult use — within state borders.”

Bricken concedes that many of these cases have failed to advance cannabis legalization, but she thinks this time could be different. She said that this case is important to the cannabis industry for several reasons, including that a victory means access to banking and Internal Revenue Code Section 280E — the provision of the federal tax code that disallows deductions for businesses trafficking in Schedule I or II controlled substances — would no longer apply to cannabis businesses.

At the heart of the lawsuit is the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2005 decision in a case known as Gonzales v. Raich. In that case, the majority held that the federal prohibition on cannabis overrode state legalization efforts because Congress had an interest in preventing state-authorized marijuana from reaching interstate markets. Thomas dissented saying that medical cannabis patients’ cultivation of cannabis was neither commerce nor interstate activity and that the majority’s decision represented a gross overreach of federal power in the name of the commerce clause.

The latest response argues that interstate commerce is curtailed by cannabis being a highly regulated product. It also argues that legal cannabis products are easily identified from illegal products – meaning it isn’t a commodity. It also argues that Congress has already shown an acceptance of legal cannabis by its handcuffing of the DOJ on pursuing cannabis federal enforcement and legalizing cannabis in Washington D.C.

Bricken wrote, “While the plaintiffs’ ultimate victory would spell a total shift in state legal cannabis regarding federal enforcement and legality, if the plaintiffs do not prevail, the question remains if such a loss further cements Congress’ power under the commerce clause while taking away the ability of the cannabis industry to argue that state-regulated markets actually support the CSA in total. The cannabis industry at large is closely watching this litigation, but it will be some time before the case makes its way before the Supreme Court, if at all.”

