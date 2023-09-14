   

Canopy Growth Bows out of BioSteel

Adam JacksonSeptember 14, 20233min00

Related Articles

BusinessPrivateSpotlight

Green Market Report Michigan Awards: Top Dispensary PUFF Cannabis Co.

Business

Maryland’s Adult-Use Cannabis Rollout Heralded as Model Success

BusinessDaily Hit

The Daily Hit: September 14, 2023

BioSteel contributed roughly 60% of Canopy's first-quarter adjusted EBITDA loss.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX: WEED) (Nasdaq: CGC) will cease funding for its BioSteel Sports Nutrition unit. Following this, BioSteel has initiated proceedings under Canada’s Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act.

In a statement Thursday, Canopy CEO David Klein said that while BioSteel experienced an uptick in revenue, it wasn’t in line with Canopy’s focus on an asset-light cannabis strategy.

“We have repeatedly demonstrated that we will take decisive action to enhance our profitability,” Klein said.

Canopy had been considering strategic options for the BioSteel unit, including its potential sale, as part of its reorganization. The company reported that BioSteel contributed approximately 60% of its first-quarter adjusted EBITDA loss.

With BioSteel entering the bankruptcy protection process, Canopy plans to optimize the value of its assets. Canopy remains a primary creditor and shareholder of BioSteel in Canada.

In addition to divesting Biosteel, Canopy announced that it has reduced its debt by C$349 million since the beginning of July. Additionally, a sale agreement for the Hershey Drive facility is set at C$53 million. Property sales since April 1 have totaled C$155 million, and the company achieved a cost reduction of C$47 million in the first quarter of FY2024.

Canopy signaled cost-cutting changes in February when it announced that it would shutter its Smiths Falls facility, a meaningful pivot after heavily investing in huge cultivation operations and accruing mounds of debt.

Instead, it has been transitioning to third-party sources for cannabis-infused beverages, edibles, vaporizers, and extracts.

Adam Jackson

Adam Jackson writes about the cannabis industry for the Green Market Report. He previously covered the Missouri Statehouse for the Columbia Missourian and has written for the Missouri Independent. He most recently covered retail, restaurants and other consumer companies for Bloomberg Business News. You can find him on Twitter at @adam_sjackson and email him at adam.jackson@crain.com.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGrowers, Retailers Walk the Tightrope of New York Cannabis Rules

nextGreen Market Report Names New York Cannabis Award Winners

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.