   

Canopy Growth Fined C$15 Million for Breach of Contract

John SchroyerMarch 28, 20232min1520

Related Articles

BusinessPublic

VIVO Close to MediPharm Merger, Cuts Some Cash Burn

BusinessPrivate

Massachusetts’ MCR Labs Accuses Control Board of Harassment

BusinessPublic

SNDL to Buy Dutch Love, Delays Earnings

The news will put additional pressure on the company's bottom line.

Canada’s Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX: WEED) (Nasdaq: CGC) has been ordered by an arbitration tribunal to fork over C$15 million to an unnamed counterparty for breach of contract, the company disclosed this week in a regulatory filing.

In an 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, Canopy notified the agency that on March 24, an arbitration tribunal ruled against it in a case that stemmed from Canopy’s cancelation of a services agreement, but didn’t divulge who or what the case involved.

“The Tribunal held that the Company did not have the right to terminate the Services Agreement,” Canopy wrote.

As a result, Canopy wrote, it’s now on the hook for C$15 million, or roughly $11 million USD, as well as 5.5% interest compounded monthly going back to December 2021, when the case began. Canopy will also have to pay the counterparty for all expenses related to the arbitration.

Canopy “continues to consider all options that may be available” following the ruling, the company wrote.

The news will only put further pressure on Canopy’s bottom line, as the company has moved in recent months to dilute shares, increase its bet on entering the U.S. cannabis market, and shutter its retail marijuana stores in Canada.

Post Views: 152

John Schroyer

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousVIVO Close to MediPharm Merger, Cuts Some Cash Burn

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
@GreenMarketRpt – 23 mins

Canopy Growth Fined C$15 Million for Breach of Contract

@GreenMarketRpt – 3 hours

VIVO Closes MediPharm Merger, Cuts Some Cash Burn

@GreenMarketRpt – 5 hours

Massachusetts’ MCR Labs Accuses Control Board of Harassment

Company
Back to Top

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.