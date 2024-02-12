Canopy Growth preps for Canopy USA filing

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) told investors during its earnings call on Friday that it was planning to file its definitive proxy statement on or around Feb. 13 for Canopy USA, setting up a special shareholder vote for April 12.

The company said that following a successful shareholder vote, Canopy USA will be able to proceed with its anticipated acquisition of Jetty, Wana Brands, and Acreage Holdings.

CEO David Klein also mentioned the industry discussions around rescheduling cannabis from its Schedule I status to Schedule III. On the company’s earnings call, he said,

Moving cannabis to Schedule III would be a significant boost for the US assets held by Canopy USA and for Canopy Growth. Through the removal of Section 280, we expect value appreciation across our US assets, which would see a significant financial boost through reduced corporate income taxes, improved cash flows, and strengthened balance sheets.

Canopy USA

Klein also stated that once Canopy USA closes, financial statements will be filed and not consolidated in Canopy Growth’s statements.

CFO Judy Hong chimed in, saying, “I think you know that Canopy Growth will own a significant financial interest in Canopy USA. So, really the benefits of Canopy USA creating value by owning an operating platform once they’re able to exercise the options and trigger owning Wana, Jetty, and Acreage. The value creation at Canopy USA, we think, is really an attractive proposition for Canopy Growth shareholders as well.”

Canopy Growth created Canopy USA as a place to hold the properties that it had signed agreements with to buy once cannabis was legal in the United States. It has the option to outright buy Wana Brands and Jetty, while the option to buy Acreage only gives the company 70% ownership of the voting shares. Canopy USA also has direct and indirect interests in TerrAscend for as much as 38 million shares and an option to buy another million shares.

Medical marijuana

Canopy was also asked about its medical business on the earnings call. The company noted that its medical business had very high margins, but conceded that the Canadian medical market was flat to declining.

Hong said, “We’ve been growing and gaining market share in the medical market. So, from that respect, we think that there is continued opportunity to grow our medical business. A lot of the growth is actually coming from increased basket sizes. So, we actually are seeing patients order more products on our platform. And I think that’s a function of an increased product assortment that we have now in our — in our Spectrum store. And so, we would continue to see that driving the growth in our medical platform.”

Australia

Canopy was also asked about its Australia assets in light of Aurora Cannabis’ acquisition of an Australian cannabis company. Klein said the company intends to remain asset-light in the international landscape and remain focused on Canada and the U.S.