   

Cansortium Expands in Florida as Revenue Climbs in Q3

Adam JacksonNovember 29, 20233min00

Related Articles

BusinessExtractionPublic

Ayurcann Losses, Revenue Shrink in Q1

BusinessPublic

Red White & Bloom Still Awash in Red Ink as Revenue Dips

BusinessPublic

Good Shroom Co. Nearly Triples Revenue, But Still Posts Loss for FY2023

The company reported higher expenses related to increased staffing to support its expansion.

Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQX: CNTMF), which operates under the Fluent banner, reported a significant rise in revenue alongside solid operational growth for the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

Despite those positive financial results, the company still faced mounting expenses and a net loss.

Net revenue for the quarter rose by 14% to $25.3 million, compared to $22.1 million in the same period last year, primarily driven by its Florida operations, which saw a 17% increase in revenue.

The company’s adjusted EBITDA fell to $8.8 million from $11.7 million in the previous year. That decline was largely attributed to higher salary costs associated with staff expansion to support new store openings and other growth initiatives.

“In Florida, we continue to ramp our four new stores opened this year while driving cultivation improvements, leading to production of more high-quality, high-THC products,” CEO Robert Beasley said in a statement.

“Although the third quarter is generally the most challenging period of the year in Florida, these operating improvements have enabled us to command higher retail prices and partially offset lower volumes from the summer months in Florida.”

Beyond Florida, the company is extending its reach into Pennsylvania and is set to open a delivery center in Houston, Texas, early in 2024, looking to leverage its early market entry there.

The company’s cash flow from operations improved, registering $7.1 million versus $5.4 million in the same quarter last year. However, it also reported a net loss of $2.76 million for the quarter, which was an improvement from a $5.55 million loss in the prior year’s quarter.

Cansortium is currently managing a substantial debt load of $60.3 million, with around $12.1 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Key operational highlights include the opening of a new store in Jacksonville, Florida, increasing its total number of stores in the state to 33, with plans to open one more by the end of 2023.

Adam Jackson

Adam Jackson writes about the cannabis industry for the Green Market Report. He previously covered the Missouri Statehouse for the Columbia Missourian and has written for the Missouri Independent. He most recently covered retail, restaurants and other consumer companies for Bloomberg Business News. You can find him on Twitter at @adam_sjackson and email him at adam.jackson@crain.com.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAyurcann Losses, Revenue Shrink in Q1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.