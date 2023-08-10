   

Charlotte's Web Sees More Downturn in Q2

Adam JacksonAugust 10, 20234min00

Related Articles

BusinessPsychedelicsPublic

Atai Moves Forward With Studies With Solid Cash Position

BusinessPublic

Nova Cannabis Reports Record Revenue, Positive Net Earnings

BusinessPublicReal Estate

NewLake Capital Reports Increasing Revenue With Solid Tenants

A saturated market and lessened demand for CBD contributed to the slump.

Hemp extract giant Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc. (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF) reported its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, showing depressed numbers across its balance sheet.

The company recorded consolidated net revenue of $16 million, down from $18.9 million during the same period in 2022. However, Charlotte’s Web believes upcoming legislative progress in Washington D.C. regarding CBD regulation could bolster consumer confidence and open fresh customer avenues for revenue.

Gross profit margin reached 55.7% this quarter versus 49.4% in the same period last year. The company attributed this rise mainly to higher inventory provisions last year.

Direct-to-consumer net revenue through the company’s webstore fell nearly 20% to $10.7 million, down from $13.3 million in 2022. Factors such as aggressive online competition and lower website traffic contributed to the decline. Despite the setbacks, Charlotte’s Web believes it remains a force in the e-commerce sector, holding the top market share position, according to Brightfield Group data.

In comparison, the business-to-business sector only fell 5% in the quarter, moving from $5.6 million in the second quarter last year to $5.3 million this quarter.

Second-quarter SG&A expenses grew by 13.7%, reaching $19.6 million, influenced by marketing timing and a new Major League Baseball license, which wasn’t a factor at this time last year.

On a positive note, Charlotte’s Web recorded net income of $2.8 million, a meaningful improvement from a net loss of $7.9 million during the same period in 2022. The company benefitted from non-cash gains, which included a $4.2 million gain in derivative instrument value and a $10.7 million boost from a non-cash investment in DeFloria.

“We reported positive cash flow in the second quarter, including collecting our $4.2 million IRS Employee Retention Credit,” CFO Jessica Saxton said in a statement.

She also highlighted the company’s increased cash balance of $61.7 million at the end of this quarter, “providing ample working capital to support continued execution of our strategy.”

On the regulatory front, the company said that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration is speeding up efforts to devise a regulatory pathway for hemp-derived CBD, but recent rumblings in on the Hill show that the agency has likewise been questioning the continued legislative lull on the issue. Charlotte’s Web said that the company, along with industry peers, is actively sharing safety and toxicology data with Congress to support future regulation initiatives.

Jared Stanley, chief operating officer of Charlotte’s Web, said that the push for regulation on the issue has somewhat of a united front with influential partners like the American Legion expressing support for the Coalition for Access Now’s initiatives.

Adam Jackson

Adam Jackson writes about the cannabis industry for the Green Market Report. He previously covered the Missouri Statehouse for the Columbia Missourian and has written for the Missouri Independent. He most recently covered retail, restaurants and other consumer companies for Bloomberg Business News. You can find him on Twitter at @adam_sjackson and email him at adam.jackson@crain.com.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAtai Moves Forward With Studies With Solid Cash Position

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company
Back to Top

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.