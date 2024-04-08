   

Chicago Atlantic lends $20M to Massachusetts-based Nova Farms

John SchroyerApril 8, 20242min00

Related Articles

BusinessPrivate

Cannabis chain sells Colorado shops to focus on Pennsylvania

BusinessLegal

Former California lawyer pleads guilty to $18M CBD scam

Business

Ohio recreational cannabis launch stymied by GOP dispute

The injection of capital will allow Nova Farms to grow its presence nationally.

Cannabis lending firm Chicago Atlantic put $20 million behind Massachusetts-based Nova Farms with a new senior secured financing facility, the company announced Monday.

The injection of capital will allow Nova Farms – which already has a footprint in Maine and New Jersey in addition to its home state – to grow its marijuana industry presence nationally, first with expansion plans into nearby Connecticut and further development in New Jersey, according to a press release.

“Nova Farms has demonstrated its ability to operate successfully and identify attractive opportunities to accelerate progress,” Chicago Atlantic Partner Peter Sack said in the release. “We have every confidence in their plans to open additional locations across the Northeast, which will support their mission to increase safe and positive accessibility.”

Nova Farms, founded in 2016, already has a cannabis farm in Massachusetts, a portfolio with seven marijuana product brands, and five operational dispensaries in Massachusetts, Maine and New Jersey, with more slated to open later this year.

But the $20 million from Chicago Atlantic “marks a new chapter” in the company’s history, said CEO Derek Ross, who added that Nova’s ability to control its own supply chain has been key in its successes to date.

Chicago Atlantic has deployed more than $2 billion in investment capital across the U.S. cannabis sector, including committing $150 million to a fund dedicated to New York state-funded dispensary build-outs.

John Schroyer

John Schroyer has been a reporter since 2006, initially with a focus on politics, and covered the 2012 Colorado campaign to legalize marijuana. He has written about the cannabis industry specifically since 2014, after being on hand for the first-ever legal cannabis sales on New Year’s Day that year in Denver. John has covered subsequent marijuana market launches in California and Illinois, has written about every aspect of the marijuana trade, and was part of the team that built the cannabis industry’s first-ever trade show, MJBizCon. He joined Green Market Report in 2022.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFormer California lawyer pleads guilty to $18M CBD scam

nextCannabis chain sells Colorado shops to focus on Pennsylvania

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.