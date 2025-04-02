Colorado gets its first psychedelic treatment center

Colorado has now licensed its first psychedelic healing center since passing Proposition 122, called The Center Origin.

“We are honored to lead the way in bringing regulated psychedelic services to Colorado,” said Elizabeth Cooke, co-founder and CEO of The Center Origin. “This licensure represents not only a major step forward in mental health treatment and individual and community healing, but also a commitment to safety, education and responsible care for those exploring the therapeutic and transformative potential of psychedelics.”

The Center Origin said it is dedicated to offering safe, guided psychedelic experiences facilitated by trained professionals in a controlled and supportive environment. It will also provide microdosing support to ensure a comprehensive and ethical healing process. The center said it will serve individuals seeking relief from conditions such as PTSD, depression, anxiety and end-of-life distress, among other mental health challenges.

The Center Origin said in a statement that it provides comprehensive in-house support to facilitators working with center clients and offers basic room rental services for facilitators bringing their clients. Additionally, the company said that clients are provided with thoughtfully crafted comfort items, including food and drinks, personalized gifts, and small luxuries to enhance their journey.

The clinic will not only provide a place for treatment, but has also established a training center in partnership with several Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies-approved didactic training programs. The Center Origin’s co-founder and clinical director, Mikki Vogt, said clinical programs also include consultation services to facilitators-in-training and those seeking ongoing professional development.

In addition, the center said it offers monthly professional case conferences, a variety of ongoing provider training for continued professional development and a referral network of facilitators for clients to choose from.