Colorado Marijuana Sales Pass $15 Billion Since 2014

Sales of both medical and adult-use marijuana were down from July.

In August, Colorado’s first-in-the-nation recreational cannabis market and its longstanding medical marijuana industry surpassed a historic milestone, having sold more than $15 billion in cannabis goods since the adult-use market launched on New Year’s Day in 2014.

According to statistics from the state Department of Revenue, the Colorado cannabis industry sold $132.4 million worth of marijuana in August, enough to push the state past the $15 billion mark, to a total sales peak of $15,028,995,376.

Still, a troubling downward sales trend is stalking the Colorado cannabis market. The amount sold in August is down by almost $5 million from July’s total of $137.3 million, and the state’s marijuana market overall has been struggling since the boom days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sales of medical marijuana accounted for $15.7 million of the August total, with adult-use products bringing in $116.8 million. Both categories are down from July’s tally of $16 million and $121.3 million, respectively.

If sales don’t pick up in the final quarter of 2023, full-year sales could be down from 2022, in which Colorado cannabis companies sold $1.7 billion, about the same as in 2019. As of the end of August, year-to-date sales totals were at just over $1 billion.

By contrast, the Colorado marijuana market sold almost $2.2 billion in 2020 and more than $2.2 billion in 2021, as many residents quarantined at home and enjoyed government stimulus checks.

The best sales month of the year thus far has been March, with $139.6 million in sales, while the worst was February with $124.8 million in sales.

John Schroyer has been a reporter since 2006, initially with a focus on politics, and covered the 2012 Colorado campaign to legalize marijuana. He has written about the cannabis industry specifically since 2014, after being on hand for the first-ever legal cannabis sales on New Year’s Day that year in Denver. John has covered subsequent marijuana market launches in California and Illinois, has written about every aspect of the marijuana trade, and was part of the team that built the cannabis industry’s first-ever trade show, MJBizCon. He joined Green Market Report in 2022.

