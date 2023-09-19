Columbia Care Changes Name to The Cannabist Company

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) is changing its legal name to The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. as it aligns more closely with its retail store name. The company is rebranding to The Cannabist Company and is also changing its trading symbols on the CBOE Canada to “CBST” and “CBST.WT”, respectively, for the common shares and warrants.

“The rebrand to The Cannabist Company marks an incredibly pivotal moment for us as an organization and speaks to where we are heading. When we launched Cannabist, we wanted to create a brand that could evolve with the rapidly growing industry and serve as the hub for all customers, regardless of what brought them in our doors. As we’ve opened Cannabists across the country, it became clear to us that the ethos behind that retail brand represented our company as a whole – a passion for cannabis that we all share and fuels our work every day. The introduction of our Cannabist retail experience has paved the way for a new level of innovation and customer engagement and we felt it was the right time for us to step into a new future together as Cannabists,” said Jesse Channon, Chief Commercial Officer, The Cannabist Company.

Cannabist was launched in 2021 as the company’s national retail brand, which now accounts for 36 locations across the country. The company said it will continue the process of converting its stores to the Cannabist brand across the country in 2024.

“This marks an important milestone in the company’s evolution, signaling a fresh chapter and solidifying our commitment to providing an eco-system of collaborative technologies, products, and services. We want to connect consumers to the best cannabis, customers to the best experiences, partners to the best opportunities, and communities to the best in each other. Since our founding, we have been focused on providing high-quality products, as well as extraordinary service, to our customers and patients, and this commitment to our community will always be at our core. The Cannabist Company represents an opportunity to reintroduce ourselves in a way that combines our trusted heritage, passion for what we do, and the vision for where we are heading as a company and as an industry,” said Nicholas Vita, CEO, of The Cannabist Company.