   

Agrify

Connecticut Advances Additional Social Equity Applicants, Measures

Adam JacksonNovember 16, 20223min2560

Related Articles

BusinessDaily Hit

The Daily Hit: November 16, 2022

BusinessPrivate

New Crackdown on Illegal Cannabis in Michigan’s Regulated Market

BusinessFinancialPsychedelics

Mydecine Continues Cash Burn through Q3

Council also approved Curaleaf's workforce development plan.

Connecticut is poised to see its first recreational cannabis dispensary open by early next year.

The state’s Social Equity Council on Monday approved six previously denied applicants looking to gain social equity status, which gives them the ability to the have their proposals reviewed by the state Department of Consumer Protection, according to CT News Junkie.

Social equity applicants must be the first businesses to open as part of the adult-use rollout.

Additionally, the council opted to approve a plan to charge 6%-9% interest for those who are issued loans from the $50-million social equity fund.

Those who participate in the accelerator program can secure a rate as low as 4.5%.

“We’re going to have folks with sub-700 credit scores,” council member Avery Gaddis told the outlet, citing the potential of applicants having outstanding debt or spotty credit reports.

The council  already green lit 69 applicants, which includes 22 social equity cultivators.

Curaleaf (OTCQX: CURLF) saw its workforce development plans approved by the council.

Board member Subira Gordon, who is also the executive director of Connecticut Coalition for Achievement Now (ConnCAN), told the outlet that she was skeptical of the development, which she said seems “very fluffy with not a lot of details.”

Gordan chose not to vote for the plans due to the lack of evidence showing the company’s willingness to reach out to disadvantaged communities of color, she said, adding that she doesn’t believe the plans “meet the criteria to change cycles of generational poverty for my community.”

The issue partly stems from the fact that the social equity framework passed by the legislature made it so that applicants need to have $3 million to play in the program. This means that most, if not all, have to partner with businesses such as large MSOs to raise the funds.

Andréa Comer, the council’s chair, said the workforce plans were based on criteria the council developed and passed.

She added, “I’m thinking about challenges from a litigation perspective. We can always go back and look at the rubric.”

Post Views: 256

Adam Jackson

Adam Jackson covers the cannabis industry for The Green Market Report. He previously covered the Missouri statehouse for The Columbia Missourian and freelanced for The Missouri Independent. He most recently covered retail, restaurants, and other consumer companies for Bloomberg Business News. You can find him on Twitter @adam_sjackson and email him at adam.jackson@crain.com.

VIEW ALL POSTS

Agrify

previousAre Bad Actors in Cannabis on the Decline?

nextMydecine Continues Cash Burn through Q3

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
@GreenMarketRpt – 3 hours

The Daily Hit: November 16, 2022

@GreenMarketRpt – 5 hours

New Crackdown on Illegal Cannabis in Michigan’s Regulated Market

@GreenMarketRpt – 5 hours

Mydecine Continues Cash Burn through Q3

Company
Back to Top

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.