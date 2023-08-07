   

Connecticut-Based Fine Fettle Expanding into Multistate Operations

John Schroyer August 7, 2023

Fine Fettle's next market will be Georgia.

A new marijuana multistate operator is poised to join the ranks of cannabis companies that have industry footprints in three or more states: Connecticut-based Fine Fettle.

The company, founded in 2019, already operates four dispensaries in its home state, with plans for two more shops in the works. It entered Massachusetts almost immediately after in 2020, where it has two retail shops, an indoor grow, an outdoor marijuana farm, and a manufacturing facility, the Hartford Business Journal reported.

The next market Fine Fettle is entering is the strict Southern medical marijuana market of Georgia, which prohibits smokable cannabis flower and many other marijuana products, but allows tinctures and pills, lets its MMJ licensees operate five dispensaries apiece, and requires licensees to be vertically integrated.

After winning one of the state’s cannabis permits, Fine Fettle launched construction on a 118,000-square-foot indoor cultivation facility last year, the Journal reported.

Fine Fettle also is looking to expand within its home state, company leaders told the Journal. The business has exploded since its inception, from 12 employees to 180 full-time staff and another 20 part-timers, and has partnered with one of the Connecticut social equity licensees in a joint venture, which helped the business open its latest shop in Manchester.

The business also plans to launch a new Connecticut cultivation and production plant, a 45,600-square-foot facility that has yet to be built in the town of Bloomfield. The business hopes to break ground within the next few months and complete construction in under a year, the Journal reported.

In addition, Fine Fettle wants to expand its retail footprint in Connecticut, the company told the Journal, and is eyeballing other U.S. state markets for further expansion opportunities.

