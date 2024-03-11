   

Connecticut cannabis sales continue monthly decline in February

John Schroyer March 11, 2024

At the same time, product prices have risen.

Connecticut’s adult-use cannabis market continues to struggle, with sales declining in February after dipping first in January, according to state figures.

After peaking in December with $27.5 million in combined recreational and medical cannabis sales, the market took a downturn to $24.9 million for the month of January. It fell even further, to $23.6 million, in February, the state Department of Consumer Protection reported.

The February total included $15 million in adult-use sales and $8.6 million in medical sales, down from $15.6 million and $9.3 million, respectively, in January.

At the same time, cannabis prices continued to rise, the DCP reported.

The average price per gram of “usable cannabis” went from a low of $9.51 in August 2023 to $11.93 in January, before breaking the $12 mark in February, at an average of $12.28 per gram, the DCP reported.

The average recreational cannabis product price has increased in the same timeframe, but not nearly by as much, the DCP reported. In August, the average rec product was $39.49, which went up to $40.39 in February.

Medical product prices, by contrast, have decreased over the same period, from $39.36 to $36.82.

The total number of products sold also took a hit, down to 374,061 recreational products and 232,302 medical products in February, from 399,419 and 253,933 respectively.

John Schroyer

John Schroyer has been a reporter since 2006, initially with a focus on politics, and covered the 2012 Colorado campaign to legalize marijuana. He has written about the cannabis industry specifically since 2014, after being on hand for the first-ever legal cannabis sales on New Year’s Day that year in Denver. John has covered subsequent marijuana market launches in California and Illinois, has written about every aspect of the marijuana trade, and was part of the team that built the cannabis industry’s first-ever trade show, MJBizCon. He joined Green Market Report in 2022.

