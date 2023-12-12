   

Connecticut Cannabis Sales Hit Nearly $26 Million in November

Adam JacksonDecember 12, 20232min00

Flower represented more than half of all cannabis sales for the state.

Connecticut’s combined sales for recreational and medical cannabis reached nearly $26 million in November, according to data from the state’s Department of Consumer Protection.

The preliminary data highlighted that the adult-use cannabis market, which launched sales on Jan. 10, recorded more than $15.3 million in sales during the month. In comparison, the medical marijuana sector accounted for more than $10.3 million in sales during the same period.

The monthly report detailed a high volume of products moving through the market. Medical marijuana patients purchased 281,691 products, while adult-use consumers acquired 400,379 products throughout November. The average price point stood at $36.99 for medical marijuana patients and $38.44 for adult-use products.

Breaking down product types, the data showed a diverse range of preferences among consumers. Flower represented more than half of all sales. Vape products constituted 31%, and edible cannabis products made up 12% of the total sales.

Source: Connecticut Health and Human Services

The data, drawn from the state’s seed-to-sale tracking system from BioTrack, doesn’t include tax revenues from adult-use cannabis transactions. Medical marijuana purchases in Connecticut are exempt from taxation.

The department also noted that the state’s transaction limits for adult-use cannabis purchases increased on Dec. 1 to one-half ounce of raw flower or its equivalent. Medical cannabis patients in Connecticut are allowed a higher purchase limit of up to five ounces per month, with no restrictions on individual transactions.

While the numbers are attractive, the state has been criticized lately for its slower-than-expected rollout of the adult-use program.

According to the release, the Department of Consumer Protection handles the tracking but does not engage in setting sales expectations or regulating prices.

Adam Jackson

Adam Jackson writes about the cannabis industry for the Green Market Report.

