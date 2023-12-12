Connecticut Cannabis Sales Hit Nearly $26 Million in November

Connecticut’s combined sales for recreational and medical cannabis reached nearly $26 million in November, according to data from the state’s Department of Consumer Protection.

The preliminary data highlighted that the adult-use cannabis market, which launched sales on Jan. 10, recorded more than $15.3 million in sales during the month. In comparison, the medical marijuana sector accounted for more than $10.3 million in sales during the same period.

The monthly report detailed a high volume of products moving through the market. Medical marijuana patients purchased 281,691 products, while adult-use consumers acquired 400,379 products throughout November. The average price point stood at $36.99 for medical marijuana patients and $38.44 for adult-use products.

Breaking down product types, the data showed a diverse range of preferences among consumers. Flower represented more than half of all sales. Vape products constituted 31%, and edible cannabis products made up 12% of the total sales.

The data, drawn from the state’s seed-to-sale tracking system from BioTrack, doesn’t include tax revenues from adult-use cannabis transactions. Medical marijuana purchases in Connecticut are exempt from taxation.

The department also noted that the state’s transaction limits for adult-use cannabis purchases increased on Dec. 1 to one-half ounce of raw flower or its equivalent. Medical cannabis patients in Connecticut are allowed a higher purchase limit of up to five ounces per month, with no restrictions on individual transactions.

While the numbers are attractive, the state has been criticized lately for its slower-than-expected rollout of the adult-use program.

According to the release, the Department of Consumer Protection handles the tracking but does not engage in setting sales expectations or regulating prices.